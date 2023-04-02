Petco Park Goes Nuts As San Diego State Stuns FAU With Electric Buzzer Beater

Videos by OutKick

San Diego State is off to the NCAA national title game thanks to an insane buzzer beater against FAU, and the hometown fans were LIT back at Petco Park.

And by lit, I mean the San Diego Padres showed the end of the game on the video board while the Colorado Rockies were being introduced, and, well …

The immediate aftermath at Petco. pic.twitter.com/VdTtospGIh — Jay Posner (@JayPosnerSD) April 2, 2023

Padres fans watch San Diego State beat FAU

Electric city, baby! Everyone has Aztec fever right now, and they are ready to PARTY back in San Diego.

You know what they say? This is March (April)!

In case you missed it, here’s the shot heard round the world (across the country?) that vaulted San Diego State into the championship game. The Aztecs trailed by as many 14 before rallying late and stunning the Owls.

Go home, Cinderella!

Insane. Those are the moments you dream about as a kid, and for this cat to pull it off was awesome to watch — and I was rooting for FAU!

What an electric game, too. Non-stop scoring from start to finish, mega runs from both sides, momentum swings out the ass — it was awesome.

It was EXACTLY the sort of game you’d expect to see when you get an FAU-San Diego State semifinal.

Lived up to the hype, and it was good enough to drown out the Rockies lineup.

Sorry, Charlie Blackmon.