Paige Spiranac Is Too Nervous To Talk SDSU In The Final Four: ‘I’m Very Superstitious’

Paige Spiranac isn’t too interested in talking about San Diego State being two wins away from a national title.

The Aztecs will square off Saturday night against FAU for a chance to play in the national title game. SDSU fans and the entire San Diego community are fired up.

Despite playing her college golf for the Aztecs, you won’t find Spiranac talking about it. Why? She doesn’t want to jinx anything after not previously talking about SDSU making a run.

Paige Spiranac won’t talk about SDSU being in the Final Four. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

“I’m very superstitious, and I feel if I would say something, because I haven’t said something yet, that if I say something now that it’s gonna be bad luck. So I’m not saying anything,” Spiranac said in a viral TikTok video.

The Instagram sensation also poked a little fun at herself noting she was also superstitious in golf, and it didn’t work out well for in the end.

Paige Spiranac won’t be responsible for jinxing the Aztecs.

Superstitious people are always very entertaining. We all know someone who has to wear their favorite hat, eat a specific meal or only drink a specific kind of beer when their team is playing.

I’m not knocking it. In fact, I respect it. We all have our own rituals. I’m a big fan of watching a few famous sports speeches ahead of a big day of games.

However, Spiranac’s logic does seem a bit flawed. She openly admitted her superstitious mindset didn’t work for her in golf.

Paige Spiranac won’t discuss SDSU being in the Final Four. (Credit: Getty Images)

Why the hell would she think it’s going to work for SDSU’s basketball game this weekend. If anything, she should be doing the opposite.

If Paige Spiranac truly believes her superstitions fail, shouldn’t she be talking about SDSU as much as possible? That would seem to be the logical conclusion here.

I hate to say it will be her fault if the Aztecs lose, but it seems like Paige Spiranac is definitely cooking up the wrong mojo. It’s rare you’ll ever hear us say that here at OutKick, but when connecting the dots on this one, she should be loudly shouting about SDSU.

San Diego State plays FAU in the Final Four. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We’ll find out if her strategy worked or not Saturday night. If things start going south, she might want to slam this strategy in reverse.