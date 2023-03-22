Paige Spiranac Is Using The Masters To Drop Dating Advice

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac apparently thinks The Masters can be used to spread a little love.

The golf and Instagram sensation is understandably fired up for The Masters. The incredibly prestigious golf event gets underway April 6 in Augusta, Georgia, and it will demand the attention of the sports world.

Spiranac – an OutKick GOAT – dropped a viral TikTok explainer, but she was focused on a lot more than just golf. She thinks The Masters is a golden time for women to try to lock down a golf bro.

Paige Spiranac uses The Masters to push dating tips. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

“If you want to spark a conversation with a golf guy and slide into his DMs, send over the concession stand menu from The Masters. Everyone freaks out about this because the prices are so cheap. Ask him what he would get for $7,” Spiranac suggested to her massive following.

If that fails, pivot to the dinner menu.

Paige Spiranac wants to see some single women get hitched.

Spring technically started earlier this week, and clearly Spiranac can sense a little love in the air. The weather is warming up, sundress season on SEC campuses is well underway and The Masters is going to be the biggest social event of April, other than the Final Four.

While guys might be focused on the leaderboard, she wants to make sure women use it to get hitched.

Paige Spiranac is pumped for The Masters. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Berenberg Invitational)

Having said that, this advice is terrible. Downright awful. Love the passion, great enthusiasm and credit for effort. However, if you’re using menu prices as a way to breach the door, you’re already off to a bad start.

Yes, The Masters have comically low prices, but I’m not sure that plays in the DM game much. The dating game is a degenerate place these days, and standards seemingly get lower with every passing day.

Using egg salad prices to captivate attention is like throwing a check down pass. Sure, you can do it and it might work, but nobody is paying high ticket prices to watch that.

Concessions prices at The Masters are famously low. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Paige Spiranac is a first ballot hall of famer here at OutKick, but this take just isn’t her best work. Something tells me she’ll bounce back quickly. She definitely won’t stay down for long.