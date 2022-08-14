College football starts in 13 days, and fans around the nation are amped up for Saturdays full of action.

As you all know, we’ve been dropping some hype pieces here at OutKick to set the tone ahead of the season starting, and we have a doozy of one today!

College football returns August 27 with week zero. (Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

Is there any better way to amp yourself up than with the best sports speeches from movies and TV shows? The answer to that is an obvious no!

Let’s dive right in!

“Friday Night Lights” the movie:

Is “Friday Night Lights” the greatest football movie ever made? If it’s not, it’s certainly in the top three. Billy Bob Thorton’s locker room speech is legendary.

“Any Given Sunday”:

Football is a game of inches, and whoever is ready to die for that next inch is going to win. College football fans have always been ready to fight for that next inch!

Pacino’s speech will have you ready to fight in any battle!

“Friday Night Lights” the TV series:

“FNL” the TV series is the best sports show ever made, and I’m not even sure there’s a close second. The series touched on just about every topic imaginable, and Kyle Chandler gave the performance of a lifetime as Coach Taylor.

Whenever you’re watching “Friday Night Lights,” you know you’re in for a fun time.

“Remember the Titans”:

Denzel Washington’s most iconic role is probably as Coach Boone in “Remember the Titans.” A town fractured by race united around the most dominant football team in Virginia.

While Disney certainly took a lot of liberties with the story, the message is sound and the speeches were great.

“Not another yard” always hits the soul!

“Hoosiers”:

It’s not a football movie, but “Hoosiers” is a true underdog story. Add in the fact it’s about a small town’s basketball team, and you have me sold!

“Miracle”:

Another movie that has nothing to do with college football, but hands down the greatest moment in American Olympics history.

If this speech doesn’t hype you up, you’re probably a communist.

I hope these videos got you all amped up and ready to roll for the football season. Only 13 more days! Only 13 more days. I can’t wait!

P.S.: I watch these two Wisconsin videos all the time when there’s a big Badgers game. They’re both a shot of electricity to the soul.