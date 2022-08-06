College football starts in 21 days, and there’s no better way to prepare than with “Jump Around.”

America’s greatest sport is full of amazing traditions. That’s why we love it. Traditions are a huge part of college football’s DNA.

Is “Jump Around” the best college football tradition? (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Of all the great traditions that pump blood through the heart of college football, I’d argue none are as great as “Jump Around” at Camp Randall. After stadiums being empty in 2020, fans crowded into Camp Randall to open the 2021 campaign against Penn State, and the footage of “Jump Around” will bring tears to your eyes.

There are many moments that signify the good guys winning the war to save college sports during COVID, and this moment is right up there with the best of them.

Virginia Tech’s “Enter Sandman,” Florida fans singing Tom Petty against Alabama and Wisconsin fans jumping around against Penn State are the three moments that stand out the most from 2021.

Wisconsin fans love “Jump Around.” (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When losers and cowards tried to force us to live in fear, college football fans refused to roll over. We fought like hell to save sports, and the good guys won.

Camp Randall rocking as 84,000 fans in red and white jump around is proof of that fact.

Wow, Jump Around hits different after having no fans for an entire year.



So cool to see 84,000 Wisconsin fans going crazy in Camp Randall. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 4, 2021

Now, we sit and wait three more weeks to have Saturdays packed full of college football. Can’t wait!