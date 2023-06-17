Perez, Leclerc Disappoint Again in Rainy Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying

Videos by OutKick

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc continued their respective qualifying woes ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Saturday’s qualifying session at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was a wet one that helped make a few surprise early exits — as well as a surprise front row — possible.

For Leclerc and Perez, the problems came in Q2 and they both fell victim to the same problem.

With the track drying up, but another batch of rain threatening, teams had to decide whether to go with slick tires or play it safe and use intermediates.

Given the benefit of hindsight, we know that the correct call was to bank a lap on slicks since the intermediates are considerably slower. Both Perez and Leclerc went with Intermediates.

While Perez was the one who made the call to stay on the wrong tire, Leclerc’s was a team decision and he was not happy about it. At all.

He sent an angry radio message after getting knocked out.

📻: "TYRES WERE NOT READY, COME ON!!!!"



Charles Leclerc is OUT of qualifying ❌#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/xuaudR3My0 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

Then after qualifying, he was still looking for some answers.

Charles Leclerc wasn't pulling any punches after being knocked out of F1 #CanadianGP qualifying in Q2 👀 pic.twitter.com/tMtEWp92Kx — Autosport (@autosport) June 17, 2023

That’s not going to make things fun for Ferrari. To make matters worse, Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz, qualified P8 but faces an almost certain penalty for impeding multiple drivers.

Sainz might be in trouble for impeding . pic.twitter.com/PQ5Y2Segky — André Castelo (@andrecasteloF1) June 17, 2023

It’s the second straight race that Leclerc has been eliminated before Q3 and for Perez it’s the second time in three races.

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg will start on the front row in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix. (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Great Day In Canada For Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg

However, not everyone was bumming after qualifying. While Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start on pole, Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg will be joining him on the front row and got an interview with Danica Patrick, which is always nice.

Haas seems to do well when rains. Think back to last year in Brazil when his teammate Kevin Magnussen took pole (then quickly dropped down the order during the sprint race) at Interlagos.

Could Hulkenberg finally nab that elusive podium?

I hope so, but I don’t think that’ll happen. There are some fast cars right behind him in the room of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin and a pair of Silver Arrows driven by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell respectively.

So unless he gets some serious help from the weather and that doesn’t look to be in the cards, but I hope I’m wrong.

Either way, this qualifying cooked up some intrigue for the Canadian Grand Prix.

It’s a nice afternoon race on the east coast so load up on some Mooseheads (my preferred Canadian brew) and an order or two of poutine and have yourself a day.

