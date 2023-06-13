Carlos Sainz Reportedly Set Up Lewis Hamilton With Shakira In Ultimate F1 Wingman Move

Videos by OutKick

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton may be rivals on the Formula 1 track but if reports are to be believed, Sainz could be one hell of a wingman and set him up with Shakira.

Just when I thought I had finished with Shakira Watch ’23, it pulls me back in…

There have been ongoing reports that Hamilton has been seeing the Colombian pop star. She was spotted at the Miami Grand Prix last month. There, she was seen walking around the grid and hanging in a suite with Tom Cruise.

However, after the race, it was reported she had no interest in the Top Gun: Maverick star.

To make matters even worse for Cruise, she was photographed hanging on a boat with Hamilton a few days after the Grand Prix.

Forget Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift.

Here are Lewis Hamilton and Shakira. pic.twitter.com/VlAeyYljya — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) May 11, 2023

Shakira was at the Spanish Grand Prix a couple of weeks ago as well. Then afterward, she and Sir Lewis had dinner with a few friends.

Now, there are claims that Carlos Sainz hooked them up.

“There is a key thing in this relationship. Carlos Sainz knows Shakira and Carlos Sainz has a very good relationship with Hamilton,” writer Pipi Estrada said, via Marca. “That’s where they’ve come together. That’s where this relationship is born, with Carlos Sainz.”

If that’s true, Carlos Sainz is a first-ballot Hall of Fame wingman.

Lewis owes him big time.

If we see Hamilton let Sainz pass him easily in an upcoming race then perhaps that’s Hamilton repaying his debt.

