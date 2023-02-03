People Are Paying Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars To MAYBE See LeBron Break The Scoring Record

Videos by OutKick

How much would you pay to see LeBron James become the all-time NBA scoring leader?

Let’s try that again.

How much would you pay to MAYBE have a chance to see LeBron break the record?

That’s the current dilemma that some are facing right now as tickets for Tuesday’s Los Angeles Lakers – Oklahoma City Thunder game are currently being resold for tens of thousands of dollars.

Of course there’s not even a 100% guarantee that LeBron is going to break the record that night. But as the lotto famously says, “Hey, you never know!”

LeBron is currently 63 points shy of breaking the NBA’s all-time leading scorer record currently held by Kareem Abdul-Jabaar.

He could possibly break the record tomorrow night when the Lakers are in New Orleans against the Pelicans. But LeBron would have to have the best game of his life. Literally, he’s never scored 63 points in a single game throughout his entire career.

So, many are banking (literally) that James will do it the following game on Tuesday when the Lakers host the Thunder.

Currently tickets are going anywhere from hundreds of dollars to $30,000, $40,000, $75,000 and yes there’s even a front row $100,000 ticket.

Lakers-Thunder tickets are going for upwards of $100,000



Now of course those massive asks may not be sold at the prices – anyone can list a ticket at whatever price they want.

But you can bet that those tickets going in the $400-$1,500+ will most definitely be sold. All for the opportunity to watch the game from this view for the cheap price of $576 (plus service fees) on TickPick.com

Los Angeles Lakers are going for big money on secondary ticket sites like TickPick. (TickPick.com)

LEBRON IS 63 POINTS AWAY FROM BECOMING THE SCORING LEADER

Listen, we know that sports fans are crazy. People that are diehard fans like you the reader and myself understand each other. Those that aren’t sports fans don’t really get people like us.

To see history being made, yes – even if it’s from someone that can be as nauseating as LeBron at times, is something that literally may never happen in people’s lifetimes.

I personally bought multiple tickets at a high price (not as high as these Lakers prices) to try and see Aaron Judge break the American League single season home-run record. Needless to say, it didn’t happen. But I at least tried.

It’s different when it was Cal Ripken Jr. going for the MLB consecutive-game streak record. You knew when that was going to happen. Those tickets in today’s market could go for the price of an island these days.

Because I love chaos, I truly hope that he doesn’t break the record on Tuesday. That LA crowd will be furious and so mad. And for the elites that can easily throw away tens of thousands of dollars on a single Lakers game ticket? Good riddance.

One thing’s for certain though. That LA crowd better pray that LeBron doesn’t decide to continue what’s become his routine as of late and sit out games because of “load management.”