Betting When LeBron Breaks The NBA All-Time Scoring Mark

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James is just 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA regular-season scoring record of 38,387 points.

It’s a matter of “when” not “if” and our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for which game LeBron will break Kareem’s record.

LeBron is averaging 30.2 points per game (PPG) this season. If James scores his average PPG, he’ll break Kareem’s record Tuesday, February 7th in LA vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As you can see above, Thunder-Lakers has the 2nd-best odds for when LeBron will make history behind the Milwaukee Bucks. Both are Lakers’ home games.

The Lakers are have two more contests in their five-game road swing before returning to Los Angeles for two games vs. the Bucks and Thunder.

At the time of writing (Wednesday, Feb. 1), Milwaukee’s odds to be the team LeBron breaks the record against dropped to +110. OKC is now +140, Golden State is +300 and Portland is +950.

Lakers’ LeBron James puts in work against Bucks’ All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Bucks are the favorites in this betting market because Kareem started his career in Milwaukee before getting traded to LA in 1975 where he set a ton of records.

We know how much LeBron appreciates NBA history so this theory has logic. Also, Bucks-Lakers in LA on Feb. 9 is part of an NBA on TNT primetime doubleheader.

Not only can LeBron smell his own farts with Charles Barkley and Shaq on TV after breaking the record. But, LeBron can also do it vs. one of the best players in the world, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

LeBron craves attention

Whether it be “load management” or getting his teammates involved, LeBron is going to find away to break this at home under the bright lights.

I’m not going to overthink this one nor will I put a lot of money on it. However, we know LeBron wants as much attention as possible for this amazing accomplishment.

LeBron James dunks the ball against the Utah Jazz at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. (Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)

And frankly, he deserves it. I know OutKick and our readers aren’t fond of LeBron. I’m not stupid. But, as a lifelong basketball fan, it’s been an honor to watch LeBron.

He does and says a lot of dumb shit. It’s actually exhausting to keep up with all the dumb things LeBron says. Regardless, LeBron is a top-three NBA player ever. This pending achievement is just icing on the cake.

BET: LeBron James sets the NBA’s all-time regular-season scoring record vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (+110) on Feb. 9 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Lakers LeBron James’ odds to break the NBA scoring record at home vs. the Milwaukee Bucks from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 3:15 p.m. ET.

