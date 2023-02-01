Super Bowl Tickets Are Already Ridiculously Expensive

Videos by OutKick

Super Bowl LVII tickets are on sale and prices are already rising across the board.

The February 12th Championship showdown will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Secondary ticket sites show some of the cheapest tickets right now are in the $4,800-$5,200 range and are only expected to rise.

The average price as of Wednesday morning for a single ticket is $8,500-$8,800, according to SeatGeek.com and TicketSmarter.com.

Oh, and that’s BEFORE the added ticket fees. So, add at least another grand to each ticket.

Yikes.

Although that’s not the highest ticket price ever, it’s still significantly higher than what Super Bowl ticket costs have been in recent years.

Super Bowl LVII ticket prices are extremely high to see the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

HOTELS AND AIRFARE ARE RIDICULOUSLY EXPENSIVE

But it’s not just the game tickets that are going to cost you, it’s also where you’re going to sleep and oh yeah, how you’re actually going to get there.

Hotel prices have skyrocketed in recent days across not only in Glendale and Phoenix, but across Arizona.

A Motel 6 stay at 51st Avenue near Interstate 10 has rooms at $850 a night. Some Best Western Hotels are going for $1,150 while a 3-night stay at the Holiday Inn Express Super Bowl weekend is going for the very low and not-expensive-at-all cost of $5,640.

That’s a hell of a lot of money to pay for a football game. Personally, I’d rather watch the game at home with friends where I know that not only is the beer cheaper, but I don’t have to wait in a line for 25 minutes and can also go to the bathroom whenever I want.

But then again, we’re talking about Philadelphia fans here. Rabid, chaotic, mad, crazy – you name it, that’s what Eagles fans are. The Chiefs fans can’t be slept on either. Arrowhead Stadium has proven time and time again that those Chiefs fans can get LOUD.

THE EAGLES ARE CURRENTLY FAVORED AT -1.5

It will be interesting to see which fanbase turns up more for the Super Bowl. Die hard Eagles fans have had to spend a TON of money for tickets throughout the playoffs – first against the Giants, then against the 49ers. Now, you’re asking them to pay an absurd amount of money once again.

Then again, to see a Patrick Mahomes – Jalen Hurts quarterback showdown, on the biggest stage of them all? Might be worth it.