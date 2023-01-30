Way Too Early Super Bowl Bets

Videos by OutKick

Here’s the deal: The Super Bowl has only been set for less than 24 hours. We got here by seeing the Eagles trounce the 49ers who basically couldn’t pass the ball after the first quarter. Then the Cheifs – helped by referees or not – won the game on a one-ankled Patrick Mahomes and basically one starting wide receiver. The line on the game opened with the Chiefs as favorites and very quickly the Eagles were hammered to them now being favored.

You have two weeks, and do another article next week on the side… and the total… and player props… and other stupid props. But, I do think we should take a look and see if there is an opportunity to play some of these opening lines before too much information comes out. I’d advise it this way: if you are betting $100 per game, maybe do these at $50 or something. You’re betting without full data. You have to assume that Mahomes will play and that Travis Kelce will be out there. As far as everyone else, they probably will be okay, but it is a little early to know for certain if they are going to play in this one. I still think we need to take the Chiefs at plus money here. I think the Chiefs win the Super Bowl and if you want to take the points, I wouldn’t tell you not to – they are getting two points right now. They were getting 2.5 point when I wrote my article about them playing the Bengals and then closed as favorites after Mahomes was announced healthy enough to play. I think this will be a similar situation where we could potentially bet $50 to win $55 and then bet the Eagles at plus money at some point within these two weeks and we get some guaranteed profit. It’s your call, but I do think that the Chiefs win this game.

The other bet I like already is the under in the game. 50 points is pretty high in my opinion. The past four Super Bowls have seen the total go under. Only one of those four games went over 50 points – it was Kansas City vs. San Francisco. But, you’re talking here about two banged-up offenses. I don’t think either team will still be at full strength even after two weeks of rest. Jalen Hurts didn’t look amazing – not that he had to – but he wasn’t looking like he was quite as crisp in the contest against the 49ers. We already have talked about how Kansas City lost multiple receivers. The Eagles have a great offensive line but the Chiefs have a really good defensive line so it may come down to who is more effective in this one, but either way, it will be a battle. I think we are likely to have a tough game between these two and not too many broken plays where either can get big plays or big runs. I’m taking the under.

If you asked me which of these two I like better, I think I prefer the under as opposed to the Chiefs winning – we aren’t getting a great number on them. But, again, some of this is about just trying to figure out what to take now and get some value before we get to the Super Bowl and have a more clear picture of what is happening.

