Penn State Defender Unleashes Perfect Michigan Sign-Stealing Celebration

Videos by OutKick

I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times — THIS is the Michigan content I’m looking for. Thank you, Penn State!

For those who aren’t LOCKED into this little matchup on FOX right now — great network, by the way — the Nittany Lions and Wolverines are locked in a classic Big Ten battle.

And by that, I mean not a ton of offense, a lot of defense, some pretty dicey QB play and all-around mayhem.

Anyway, Jim Harbaugh ain’t on the sidelines as everyone and their mother has reported today. It’s all anyone in the college football world’s talking about. He’s currently at the very — verrrrrry — beginning stages of a tidy three-game suspension for sign-stealing.

Allegedly, of course.

And, right on cue, we have a nice little Connor Stalions celebration unleashed from the Penn State defense!

Is that a sign-stealing celebration by Penn State pass-rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton?😳 pic.twitter.com/uXAQ4L3p3q — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 11, 2023

Penn State defense gets the ball rolling on mocking Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

OHHHH BABY! That’s what I’m talking about! This is why college football is the best.

You know what would happen in the NFL if someone dare unleash this little celebration? They’d be fined $1 million and suspended for two years, minimum. Not in college, though. It’s fair game. No Roger Goodell to throw a wet blanket on anyone or anything.

Also, I love how the internet is asking if that was a sign-stealing celebration. What the hell do you think it was? Duh it was, and it was perfect. Need more of that over the next few weeks, especially from Ohio State.

Need teams practicing these 24/7. All hands on deck. Let’s see who comes up with the best one and then give them an automatic berth into the college football playoff.

And by the way, I don’t care about the whole sign-stealing thing. Think it’s silly. I ain’t pro-Michigan OR pro-Penn State today.

I’m pro-content.

Let it rip, fellas.