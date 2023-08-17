Pedro Martinez Gets Last Laugh As He Mocks Lifeless Yankees And Compares Them To Chihuahuas

Videos by OutKick

Pedro Martinez is bringing the insults to add to the Yankees injuries.

While speaking on TBS postgame baseball show on Tuesday night, the former Red Sox and Mets pitcher that was right in the middle during the heated Yankees and Sox rivalry of the mid 2000’s, went right at the Yanks with his assessment of how just how bad they are this year.

Pedro Martinez just compared the Yankees to chihuahuas man this might be rock bottom for real this time pic.twitter.com/cXLv5kFbXo — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 16, 2023

PEDRO MARTINEZ HAD A HEATED RIVALRY AGAINST THE YANKS

“It’s hard to watch the Yankees go that way,” Martinez began. “I remember watching the Yankees early in the season and when they were going well, they looked so confident. It was like watching a bulldog beat up on a chihuahua when they were playing those teams. Now, they look like the chihuahuas to any other team, especially a good team like the Atlanta Braves. I mean, it looks like no match.”

Now listen, I don’t claim to know everything… but I’m pretty sure it’s not ideal to be called a chihuahua of all things… especially when you’re a professional Major League Baseball team that straight up STINKS these days.

I mean I’ve seen and heard fighting words before but Pedro just delivered the ultimate knock down. As if the Yankees below .500 record and sitting in last place in the American League East standings weren’t enough – Pedro Martinez of all people has to go and twist the dagger.

Pedro Martinez was absolutely dominant for the Boston Red Sox (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

THE YANKEES ARE 14 GAMES OUT OF FIRST PLACE IN THE AL EAST

But the pain didn’t stop there for Yankees fans – because Martinez ended up asking exactly what many fans are wondering as well.

“I don’t know what it is,” Martinez began. ‘Is it a confidence matter that hey have inside the club house? Is it a character matter that they have? [I don’t know] but they shouldn’t look this vulnerable.”

It’s kind of sad, pathetic, frustrating or whatever adjective you want to use when PEDRO MARTINEZ – one of the absolutely most-hated Yankees opponents of all time, is spitting out some cold-hearted truth that General Manager Brian Cashman and Yankees President Hal Steinbrenner apparently are unable to realize.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this for the Yankees. Afterall, they are… the New York Yankees – the same team that Pedro Martinez once called his “daddy.”

But now? The Yankees are the equivalent of a dog that most people know for two things – a Taco Bell commercial, or Paris Hilton’s pet.