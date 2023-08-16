New York Yankee Gleyber Torres Loves Grounding Into Double Plays

Videos by OutKick

As a Yankees fan, I can’t wait for the playoffs to start, but for all the wrong reasons.

No, I’m not waiting for the postseason in hopes of the Yankees capturing another American League Championship or better yet, a World Series (Ha! these days?). Rather, I can’t wait for the playoffs to start so the Yankees disaster of a season can end.

Case in point, I’m watching last night’s game where the Yankees – almost in an attempt to deliberately lose – pitched Luis Severino. And he straight up stinks these days. No surprise here, they got shut out by the Braves 5-0. But it’s not just that they’re losing, it’s how they’re losing.

For example, Gleyber Torres is supposed to be one of the Yankees’ best hitters. He loves hitting the ball alright – straight into the opponent’s infielders gloves. This guy hit into two more double plays yesterday – totaling six in the last six games – a Yankees record! If that wasn’t enough, how about hitting seventeen for the season?

Talk about a mess.

Gleyber Torres with his 17th double play of the season pic.twitter.com/LSMcYauoXO — Eyes On Yanks (@EyesOnYanks) August 16, 2023

THE YANKEES ARE .500

I, like many other Yankees fans, have been arguing about how the team needs to return to “small ball” and get away from living and dying by the home run. But small ball? Ha, please… New York can’t even HIT the ball.

Torres’ troubles are just a small part of a much larger problem the Yankees have this season, they are awful. Their starting pitching has been absolutely disastrous besides Gerrit Cole. They are riddled with injuries on the field and amongst the pitching rotation, and oh yeah – newsflash to General Manager Brian Cashman – Aaron Judge can’t single-handedly win games by himself.

So yes, in the words of Counting Crows, forget that it’s been A Long December, it’s been A Long Season and I can’t wait for it to be over.