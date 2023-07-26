Paulina Gretzky Checks In With An Instagram Thirst Trap From Europe

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a quiet summer for Paulina Gretzky, but Instagram’s Content Queen can only be kept down for so long.

And, right on cue, Wayne’s daughter checked back in this week by unleashing an absolute doozy of a camera roll.

Gretzky picked late Tuesday to post for the first time in over a month, and, in doing so, quickly reclaimed her spot as one of the top social media stars in this here country.

“Previously on,” she wrote before firing off a couple bikini-clad pictures with DJ from a boat.

Paulina Gretzky is the latest A-lister to crush Europe

Welcome back, Paulina Gretzky! While Dustin Johnson STUNK last week at The Open, it looks like he’s still had a fine summer overall.

Like literally every other big-time influencer, Paulina traveled to Europe this summer. She joins Olivia Dunne, Danica Patrick, Heidi Klum and San Jose State swimmer Andreea Dragoi, to name a few.

Not bad company to be in, but Paulina clearly jumps to the top of that list. She’s the OG. The queen. By FAR the richest, too. Ain’t even close.

Looks like she had a big time over there. Yachting with DJ and some mystery woman, enjoying a five-star meal on the beach and taking in the sights. Can’t beat it.

Summer is almost over, and I’m glad Paulina Gretzky finally decided to check back in. It’s been far too long.

Let’s hope this starts a trend.