Rock Star Paul Stanley Slams Youth Gender Reassignment: ‘Sad And Dangerous Fad’

KISS star Paul Stanley issued a blunt rejection of gender reassignment surgeries for children.

The transgender issue is becoming an increasingly hot topic in America, and several states have already taken firm stances against allowing surgeries and hormones for minors.

The most famous example of a celebrity speaking out was when Elon Musk said doctors and parents conducting surgeries should get life prison sentences. Now, you can add Paul Stanley to the list of people speaking out.

Paul Stanley is against gender reassignment surgeries for minors.

“There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it. here ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice but turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister’s clothes or a girl in her brother’s, we should lead them steps further down a path that’s far from the innocence of what they are doing,” Stanley wrote, in part, in a message shared on Twitter.

At the end of his statement, the KISS musician referred to the situation as “a sad and dangerous fad.” You can read his full statement in the tweet below.

Many people are against reassignment surgeries for kids.

Paul Stanley is definitely not alone when it comes to speaking out on the issue. Several states have laws on the books already restricting or banning gender reassignment for children. Montana signed a bill protecting children last week, North Dakota did as well recently and several other states have done the same since the start of 2023, according to Forbes.

The first state to do so was Arkansas. Then-Governor Asa Hutchinson initially vetoed it before being overridden.

Clearly, there is a lot of support for stopping doctors from getting anywhere near children to perform life-changing surgeries or hormone usage.

The Biden administration has argued it’s “crucial” to allow. Several states definitely disagree and have taken the necessary moves to block it.

President Joe Biden doesn’t believe in banning gender reassignment surgeries for kids. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

With every significant figure who steps up against life-altering gender surgeries for kids, it becomes easier and easier for the next person to do the same. Paul Stanley definitely won’t be the last to speak up.