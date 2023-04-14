Elon Musk Calls For Doctors, Parents Who Conduct Sex Change Surgeries On Kids To Go To Prison For Life

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk believes parents and doctors who carry out sex change surgeries on minors should spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Musk has made weighing in on social issues and news topics a regular occurrence, and he dropped a very bold and serious suggestion Friday morning.

The Twitter owner and Tesla owner responded to a tweet about Florida banning sex reassignment surgeries on minors, and he called for stiff penalties for anyone participating in the operations on kids.

Specifically, he wants life sentences handed out.

Elon Musk calls for prison sentences for child sex reassignment surgeries. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

“Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life,” Musk tweeted. As of early Friday morning, the tweet has been seen by more than 1.1 million people.

The Biden administration has previously claimed transgender surgery and chemicals for minors is “crucial.”

Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2023

Elon Musk weighs in on a polarizing subject.

Youth transgenderism and sex reassignment surgeries are an incredibly heated topic at the moment in America.

Several states are moving to ban surgeries and chemicals being used on children. Florida is just one of the many states to refuse to allow it. Tennessee also recently passed a law banning surgeries and hormones for children seeking sex changes.

However, not all laws are going unchallenged. Arkansas’ law banning sex changes and chemicals being used on children was blocked by a federal court, according to Fox News.

That would seem to indicate the subject will ultimately end up in front of the Supreme Court. Clearly, Elon Musk’s opinion on the issue is clear.

Musk wants to see life sentences handed down.

The billionaire visionary and genius wants to see parents and doctors who conduct irreversible operations on kids to go to prison for life.

That’s about as straightforward as it gets. Elon Musk, who has nearly 135 million followers, couldn’t have been more crystal clear.

In his mind, if you are a doctor who performs the surgery on a child or the parent who allows it, you should spend the rest of your life in prison. Most of the people in his replies seem to be very supportive of the suggestion.

This is the way. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) April 14, 2023

Absolutely, It’s ethically and morally unacceptable. If someone were to engage in such an act, they should definitely spend their entire life in prison.. — Tanvir Sadiq (@tanvirsadiq) April 14, 2023

Spot on! It’s child abuse. Period. — Cheryl Riley (@Cheryl4moco) April 14, 2023

I was a tomboy as a kid. Worked on cars with my dad, liked to climb trees and wear boys shirts because they were comfortable. Kind of terrifying that my left leaning mom would have possibly taken it as me wanting to be a boy today. I grew out of that and like pretty dresses now — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) April 14, 2023

Elon Musk will certainly face criticism over his tweet, but it’s a good bet he doesn’t care. If there’s one thing Musk has made known, it’s that he will say what he wants and if people don’t like it, so be it. This is definitely his strongest take in a long time. There’s little doubt he’s ready for any incoming fire.