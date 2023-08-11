Paul Skenes, The Olivia Dunne Of Pitching Prospects, Sizzles In Debut As Livvy Dating Rumors Swirl

Videos by OutKick

Paul Skenes — the No. 1 overall pick for the Pittsburgh Pirates known as the Olivia Dunne of Pitching Prospects — made his debut this week as dating rumors swirl between him and Livvy.

How’s that for a tease?!

I’ll be honest with you — I had no idea these rumors existed. Don’t know how we missed that, but that’s on us. On me, I guess.

But buddy, they exist, and they are HOT. Not as hot as Paul’s professional debut, though.

The LSU stud sat around triple-digits for most of the day in his Rookie ball debut, according to boots on the ground, and even struck out Minnesota’s Walker Jenkins — the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Olivia Dunne doesn’t date slouches, you know.

Paul Skenes strikes out Walker Jenkins with a 99 MPH fastball🔥



He topped at 101 and retired all three batters he faced in his pro debut💯 pic.twitter.com/5S9bs4AUJn — Austin Oravec (@austinoravec) August 10, 2023

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are an elite LSU power couple

That’s #MyAce. If he’s good enough for Olivia Dunne, he’s good enough for me and will surely be good enough for the Pirates.

Feel like Pittsburgh desperately needs an ace. It’s been pretty boring since Gerrit Cole left town, and it’s about time to shake things up. Hell, I’d call Paul Skenes up tomorrow after seeing that heat.

Anyway, back to the rumors.

Apparently, they date back to Omaha during LSU’s national title run. Rumors really started to swirl when Dunne congratulated Paul on Instagram after the Pirates selected him with the first overall pick.

That little selection came just weeks after Skenes threw an absolute gem in the clinching game against Wake Forest. And by gem, I mean eight innings of shutout baseball with nine punch-outs and a measly 120 pitches.

Domination.

While Skenes was mowing down batters in Omaha, Dunne was away doing her usual TikTok thing. You know, going viral one post at a time.

Anyway, the dating rumors hit a peak when she posted a video referencing a mystery man who she couldn’t be with at the moment, but could only talk via FaceTime.

The internet used that as the confirmation they needed for the Skenes-Livvy rumor, and here we are.

Still no actual confirmation on whether they’re dating or not, but Paul’s certainly pitching like a man on a mission.