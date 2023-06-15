Olivia Dunne Hates FaceTime Just Like Everyone Else: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Don’t even attempt to FaceTime Olivia Dunne.

Earlier in the month there was a bit of a debate sparked on whether or not FaceTiming someone was ever appropriate. Should men do it with other men? When is it allowed? When is it definitely not?

It seems like most people agree hopping on FaceTime is almost never necessary. You can now add Olivia Dunne to the list of people who don’t have interest in seeing someone’s face when a text or call could get the job done.

She shared a viral TikTok video making it clear she is definitely NOT a fan of the iPhone feature.

Olivia Dunne doesn’t love FaceTime.

I’m right there with Dunne, and I know plenty of other people are too. I don’t want to hear it unless there is a Scud missile coming my direction and FaceTime is literally the only means of communication.

Don’t even think about hitting me with a FaceTime call. Your odds of getting blocked are higher than getting an answer.

Olivia Dunne is on the exact same page. Just don’t do it. What can be accomplished over FaceTime that can’t be accomplished with a quick call?

Olivia Dunne doesn’t seem like a huge fan of FaceTime. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Even better, what can’t be accomplished with a text? We’re all living busy lives, especially when you’re a content star like Olivia Dunne.

Who has time to jump on FaceTime?

Olivia Dunne isn’t a fan of FaceTime. Is there ever a good time to FaceTime? (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Now, I will extend one olive branch to everyone out there fuming as they read this. If you have young children or nieces and nephews who want to hop on FaceTime, that is acceptable. Always make time for family.

Other than that, I’d be hard-pressed to find a good reason. Olivia Dunne definitely seems to agree. Keep it simple and just text.