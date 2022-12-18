Patriots Players Confused On Punt, Kick Gets Blocked & Raiders Turn It Into A Touchdown

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is famous for preaching that there are THREE phases to football. There’s obviously offense and defense, but special teams can often decide games. Bad special teams can cost teams wins.

Without a comeback, Patriots poor special teams could cost them a win against the Raiders.

Entering the contest, New England had 42% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. A win bumps the Patriots up to 60% but a loss drops them under 25%. So, yeah, this is a big game.

And nothing is going to infuriate Belichick more in a critical late-season football game than a special teams mistake. And this is an all-timer.

Jabrill Peppers was not ready for the snap, and it cost them a blocked punt. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/9EW5SXsGUU — BennyGIFs (@BennyGIFs) December 18, 2022

The funniest part is when the camera cuts to Patriots special teams coach Cam Achord and the look on his face. He knows Belichick is going to crush him.

Cam Achord still being employed by the Patriots to coach Special Teams is hilarious pic.twitter.com/Ok8ptALp9z — Casey Baker (@_CaseyBaker) December 18, 2022

Just cleanly getting that punt off probably leads to the Raiders taking a 10-3 lead into halftime. Maybe Las Vegas gets points, but it’s unlikely with less than 30 seconds left deep in its own territory.

Instead, the Raiders take over just outside the red zone and cash it in.

Raiders turn blocked Patriots punt into a Mack Hollins touchdown. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Patriots will lament mistake if they can’t come back against Raiders

The good news for the Patriots is that the Raiders are no stranger to blowing big leads. In fact, three of the top five leads blown in their history have come this season. That’s not a joke. They have blown leads of 20 (Cardinals), and 17 twice (Jaguars and Chiefs).

The Cardinals loss was the worst blown lead in franchise history. The Jags and Chiefs are tied for fifth-biggest blown leads.

That doesn’t even count allowing Baker Mayfield to beat them on a game-winning 98-yard drive after joining the Los Angeles Rams just two days before their Thursday Night Football game.

Still, if I were Patriots coach Cam Achord, I’d probably start updating my resume.

Maybe during the halftime break.