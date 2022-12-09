Baker Mayfield Unbelievably Orchestrates Game-Winning Drive Two Days After Joining Rams

Sports is just the best. Sometimes, the stories are so good that even a Hollywood director would say, “there’s no way that could happen.” On Thursday night, “that” was Baker Mayfield leading the Los Angeles Rams on a 98-yard, game-winning touchdown drive just two days after signing with the team.

Let me repeat: Baker Mayfield was a member of the Carolina Panthers on MONDAY MORNING. He signed with the Rams ON TUESDAY. He landed in LA less than 48 hours before kickoff.

Yet, he learned enough of the offense to replace starter John Wolford after one series, and ultimately won the game for the team.

With the Rams trailing 16-3 late in the fourth quarter, it seemed clear that Los Angeles was headed for defeat at the hand of the Las Vegas Raiders. Like, near certainty.

ESPN gave the Rams less than a 1.5% chance to win with under five minutes to play.

Baker Mayfield would not allow the Rams to lose

But the Rams would convert on a fourth-and-one from inside the Raiders five before punching in a score. Still, the odds were long. The Rams kicked it deep and Josh Jacobs set up the Raiders with a third and short to ice the game.

The Rams came up with the stop. The Raiders punted and the ball rolled all the way down to the Rams 2-yard line. No way Baker Mayfield could lead a nearly 100-yard drive in less than two minutes with 0 timeouts.

You already know how this ends. Some poor penalties by the Raiders — including a pass interference on a would-be game-ending interception and an unsportsmanlike conduct foul following a sack — and some incredible throws by Mayfield got the job done.

Oh, and this catch by Ben Skowronek.

Then, a dime to Van Jefferson to take the lead with 10 seconds left.

Baker Mayfield of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after throwing the game winning touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Matt Gay hit the extra point, and the Raiders had one last gasp. But they had no realistic chance.

It’s unreal. I’ve never seen anything like it. I also have to admit I was wrong. I said there was no way Mayfield should even PLAY in this game after just two days to prepare. And yet, he played arguably the best game of his career. Certainly the best fourth quarter.

Maybe Baker’s problem is that is preps TOO much. Maybe he just needs to fly by the seat of his pants.

Wow. A Hollywood story was written in Los Angeles on Thursday Night.