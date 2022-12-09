Rams Start John Wolford At QB, Go To Baker Mayfield On Second Series, Score First Points

The Los Angeles Rams signed quarterback Baker Mayfield on Tuesday after getting him on waivers from the Carolina Panthers. Reportedly, they considered starting him on Thursday Night Football.

With starter Matthew Stafford likely out for the season, backup John Wolford banged up, and third-stringer Bryce Perkins struggling during his time on the field, the team was looking for depth at the most important position. So, they added Mayfield who joins his third team in the last six months.

A quarterback signing with a team on Tuesday and then playing — perhaps even starting — on Thursday Night Football is unheard of. But there were reports that the Rams were considering such a move against their former Los Angeles neighbors, the Raiders. Even an hour before kickoff, the Rams were mum on their starting QB decision.

Los Angeles Rams Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Baker Mayfield look on before Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rams starting Baker Mayfield would have been unprecedented

Earlier this season, the Miami Dolphins elected to start their third-string QB, Skylar Thompson, over backup Teddy Bridgewater. Why? Because Thompson took the first-team reps in practice that week while Bridgewater was clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Yes, the Dolphins didn’t even want to start a guy who had been on the roster from the beginning of the season simply because he didn’t have the practice time that week. But to take a guy who was on another team literally earlier this week and start him two days after signing? That would have been wild.

The Rams apparently thought so, too, and they ultimately decided to start John Wolford against the Las Vegas Raiders. All three quarterbacks — Wolford, Perkins and Mayfield — are on the active roster for the game. So, it’s possible all three could get some snaps.

Even if Baker gets on the field for just a few plays, it would be another crazy chapter in his already wild NFL career.

UPDATE: Apparently the Rams ARE that wild and put Baker Mayfield into the game after the first series went three-and-out on three run plays. After not allowing Wolford to attempt a pass, they immediately had Mayfield let it rip and he connected on a 21-yard completion to Van Jefferson.

good start for Baker Mayfield pic.twitter.com/ty5HIHe3uU — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 9, 2022

Mayfield later scrambled for six yards and a short run and incomplete pass later, the Rams got on the board with a 55-yard Matt Gay field goal.