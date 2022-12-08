Baker Mayfield Expected To Suit Up Thursday Night, Has ‘Real Chance’ Of Playing

Baker Mayfield is expected to suit up Thursday night for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams claimed Mayfield earlier in the week after the Panthers cut him loose, and the belief was that he’d be on the field sooner than later.

Well, he could be on the field against the Raiders tonight. Tom Pelissero reported early Thursday morning that Mayfield is “expected to be active,” and “there’s a real chance” he gets on the field for some snaps.

New #Rams QB Baker Mayfield is expected to be active tonight vs. the #Raiders and there’s a real chance he plays, per sources. His role will depend in part on how John Wolford (questionable, neck) is feeling. Mayfield got in Tuesday night and is up to speed on the full game plan. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2022

Will Baker Mayfield work with the Rams?

The former first overall pick is now on his third team since entering the league in 2018, and it’s tough to see his latest stint going well.

Mayfield’s never been the kind of QB to put up huge numbers, but things really fell apart fast in Carolina.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield expected to be active for the Rams against the Raiders. Will Mayfield get any snaps? (Alex Slitz/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The team went 1-6 in games he appeared in, and his stats were terrible. Before being released, he threw for 1,313 passing yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He also only completed 57.8% of his passes. Things couldn’t have gone much worse.

Now, with Matthew Stafford sidelined, the Rams pulled the trigger on bringing him in. Could he have success? Sure, but based on the numbers in front of us and the tape in 2022, it’s hard to justify an argument for Mayfield immediately elevating the 3-9 Rams.

Baker Mayfield might play for the Rams against the Raiders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Rams and Raiders kick at 8:15 EST, and it sounds like fans will get their first look at Baker Mayfield in royal blue and gold. It might just be wise to not get your hopes too high.