Patriots Matt Judon Doesn’t Think His ‘Random’ NFL Drug Test Is ‘Random’ At All

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon had himself a pretty good time against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night. Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL early in the contest and Judon tormented backup Colt McCoy.

He recored four tackles, one-and-a-half sacks, a tackle for loss and had two quarterback hits.

That’s 14.5 sacks for Matthew Judon!



Judon and Nick Bosa are tied for the league lead. pic.twitter.com/FFtoouXMsL — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) December 13, 2022

Judon is having himself quite the season for New England. According to EPA per play, New England’s defense has been the best in the NFL. Judon’s 14.5 sacks — which are tied for the league lead with San Francisco’s Nick Bosa — have been a big reason for the performance.

New England Patriots LB Matthew Judon sacks Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy. This game led to a “random’ NFL drug test. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Clearly, Matt Judon is on some kind of tear. And, the NFL believes he might be on something else, as well.

Judon posted a screenshot on Twitter that shows the NFL calling him in for a random PED test. Judon does not believe this is a “random” drug test at all.

“Dear [NFL Player Association & NFL] leave me the F alone please. It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes,” Judon tweeted.

Dear @NFLPA @NFL leave me the F alone please. It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes pic.twitter.com/9bfYeoQH4O — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 15, 2022

Matt Judon not the only player to question the “randomness” of the NFL drug test

The “random” drug test has become a bit of running joke around the NFL.

Earlier this season, after scoring three touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown got called into the office for a “random” test.

It’s not just the skill players, either. The tests don’t even apply only to the regular season! In the preseason, Saints punter Blake Gillikin blasted an 81-yard kick. No surprise, next came the “random” drug test!

The NFL could at least pretend like it’s not big performances that draw the test, right? The game after Brown’s three-touchdown outburst, he had four catches for 59 yards and a score.

Not a bad game, but probably not going to raise any questions if the test came that following Wednesday.

I, for one, hope they keep springing them after big games, though.

Why? Because it’s funny!