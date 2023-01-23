Patrick Mahomes’ Hateable Brother Returns To Arrowhead Stadium, Acts Hateable Like Usual

Joe Burrow has one job next Sunday in Kansas City: Stop Jackson Mahomes.

If you’re a football fan without a dog in the fight at 6:30 ET when Burrow and the Bengals play the Chiefs, you need to ask yourself if you want to deal with two weeks of jagoff Jackson acting like he’s about to play for a Super Bowl ring.

If you care about society as a whole, you will now root for this menace to get anywhere near Phoenix.

After disappearing for a majority of the NFL season, which was incredibly refreshing, Patrick Mahomes’ hateable brother returned to Arrowhead Stadium Saturday for the Divisional round game against the Jags and proceeded to pump out an extremely hateable piece of TikTok content.

Jackson Mahomes must be stopped by Joe Burrow and the Bengals, again. / TikTok

Folks, this is what must be stopped this week. Between Jackson and his hateable sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, you have every reason to see this stopped in its tracks again.

Go back to January 2022. These two saw the Bengals coming to town and were giddy at the thought of an easy path to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Burrow ripped out their hearts. Had them in tears. The Bengals had Brit Brit shook to the core. She’s been whining ever since, including during a December game in Cincinnati when she claimed, “We [Chiefs] can never catch a break.”

Hahahahaha, good one, Brit Brit.

As for Jackson, it’s entirely possible he was under strict orders this year to stop coming around or he’d be cut off from the family fortune that Patrick is responsible for. We’re talking about $141,481,905 guaranteed on a 10-year, $450,000,000 contract.

Over the weekend, this dweeb pumped out a TikTok video titled “Travel with me : Gameday” where Jackson went over how he packs to go watch his brother play. Oh, and Jackson traveled to the game on a private jet.

Now it’s up to the Bengals and the rest of the NFL to combine forces to pray these two are crying Sunday night. Trust me, they want the Bengals in a body bag — bad. That 0-3 record against Joey B. has Brit Brit frothing for a victory where she can act like an absolute bozo along with her brother-in-law sidekick.

These two deserve to fade off into the offseason and you should be openly rooting for it.

Sorry, Patrick. This is strictly business.