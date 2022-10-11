Patrick Mahomes’ Hateable Brother Debuts Very Hateable Oakley Sunglasses

He’s BACK!

Just when it felt like we’d heard the last of Patrick Mahomes’ hateable brother, Jackson, the pearl-necklace-wearing off-field problem child for the Chiefs quarterback is apparently easing his way back into the mix in Kansas City.

Monday night, Douchecanoe Mahomes showed up to Arrowhead wearing what appear to be the Oakley throwbacks his brother is promoting and then proceeded, from all social media intel we can gather, to wear the shades the entire game.

Once again, 22-year-old Jackson can’t find his own lane and just chill there as his brother makes a billion dollars, and throws him 5% for being family. Instead, he has to be the hateable brother wearing the Mahomes Oakleys through the entire Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Football game like the tool that he is.

Let’s not forget that the Chiefs QB even addressed his brother’s hateable ways during a 2021 press conference. Yes, Patrick loves his brother, but he clearly knows that he’s a tool who could cause social media problems at any moment and that’s the last thing the Chiefs need these days.

Patrick Mahomes realizing he’s about to have the best four hours of his life away from his family. / Intsagram Story

2021 wasn’t great for the Patrick-Jackson relationship.

After going off-script and addressing his brother during a September press conference, Jackson was dancing on Sean Taylor’s ’21’ logo during a Chiefs’ trip to play the Commanders. Then came the Kansas City bar absolutely destroying entitled Jackson for his behavior. And even this summer Jackson was trying to throw around his brother’s fame at a bar where he wanted to speak to a manager.

Something a little stronger must’ve been said this fall because Jackson hasn’t fired up TikTok since Week 1 when Amazon Prime paid Jackson to promote Thursday Night Football.

Take off your sunglasses, dork. Instagram Story

Did Patrick tell Jackson his American Express would be chopped in half if there were problems in 2022?

Completely possible.

If Monday night is any indication with the Oakleys, Jackson is jonesing to collect social media likes. You can see right through those sunglasses. He needs that rush associated with TikTok admiration.

It’s just a matter of time before he snaps.

I’ll be waiting patiently. It’s going to be glorious.