Patrick Mahomes Has Seen Enough Travis Kelce To Anoint Him ‘Greatest Of All Time’

Patrick Mahomes has seen enough and he’s ready to officially make the call: Travis Kelce is the ‘Greatest Tight End Of All Time.’

The ‘GTEOAT’ doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, but we’ll workshop it now that Mahomes has anointed Kelce after another dominant performance in Sunday’s win over Los Angeles.

Kelce caught three more touchdowns in Kansas City’s come-from-behind victory, including the go-ahead score with 30 seconds left.

“Travis, I mean, it’s Travis, greatest tight end of all time, he makes plays like that to win games,” Mahomes said. “He just competes. He’s gonna keep fighting until the very end. When you see that, not only is it impressive for him, but it gets other guys going.

“Like I said, he’s one of the best if not the best tight end of all time.”

Patrick Mahomes knows Travis Kelce is the greatest tight end of all time. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Is Travis Kelce the greatest tight end of all time?

Now, wait a second, Patrick … you just said he was the GTEOAT and now you’re saying he’s one of them? Which is it?!

Kelce certainly has a case, but there are also some legendary names on this list. Rob Gronkowski obviously comes to mind, as does Tony Gonzalez, Shannon Sharp and Antonio Gates.

But it’s hard to argue with Mahomes on this one – at least right now. Kelce has been otherworldly for seven seasons now, recording at least 80 receptions and 1,000 yards each year since 2016. He’s also scored at least 10 touchdowns in three of his past five seasons.

Not bad!

At this point, the question probably isn’t if Travis Kelce is the best tight end in NFL history, it’s how far is going to separate himself?

At only 33, and with a QB like Mahomes, the future Hall of Famer could certainly set some unreachable records.

“If he’s man to man, I’m gonna give him a chance, and he’s gonna win most of them,” Mahomes said after the game. “They’ve got Derwin (James), Derwin is going to win his battles because he’s probably the best safety in the league, but I’m going to give him a chance because I know how great he is.”