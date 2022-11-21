Mecole Hardman Lies About Breaking TV While Watching Chiefs-Chargers

Mecole Hardman was forced to watch his Kansas City Chiefs earn a stressful win over the Los Angeles Chargers from home on Sunday while recovering from an abdominal issue. The wide receiver was vocal on Twitter throughout the game, and for some reason, decided to lie about breaking his TV.

While Kansas City ultimately earned a 30-27 win over Los Angeles, a number of Chiefs went down with injuries, including running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. When the Chargers scored to take the lead with under two minutes left, Hardman’s frustrations seemed to have hit a point beyond return, or that’s what he wanted his followers to think.

Hardman tweeted that he broke his TV when he threw his remote at the screen.

Update I threw the remote at the TV! Now I gotta go get a new TV 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/laUehn5TIh — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 21, 2022

He wouldn’t be the first person to break a TV by throwing a remote at the screen, but he could be the first to lie about it.

The 24-year-old shared a photo of his ‘broken’ TV screen, which turned out to be a mistake.

Internet detectives quickly got to work and realized that Hardman tried to pull a fast one.

If you search ‘broken TV screen’ on YouTube the same exact image of a ‘broken’ screen shows up.

Hardman took the time to go to the YouTube app on his TV and search ‘broken TV screen’ all to try and convince his followers he actually destroyed his screen.

Social media is filled with people making extremely questionable decisions, but tricking people into thinking you smashed your TV because you think it’s funny is a very weird move.