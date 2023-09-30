Pat McAfee Tells Washington State Coach To Shut Up After Lee Corso Comments

Videos by OutKick

Pat McAfee has a message for Washington State head coach Jake Dickert after he whined about Lee Corso last week: keep our name outcha mouth!

Actually, that’s paraphrasing and being nice about it.

McAfee went scorched-earth on Dickert on today’s College GameDay when the show returned from break and showed the WSU flag, ol’ Crimson.

Enjoy:

Earlier this week, Wazzu head coach Jake Dickert and former QB Ryan Leaf criticized College GameDay for turning Oregon State-Washington State into a joke.



Pat McAfee appeared to respond this morning. And then some. pic.twitter.com/3ia6Ze7gko — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 30, 2023

Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard go in On Jake Dickert, Ryan Day

Goodness gracious, stop the fight!

Oh, you wanna come after 190-year-old Lee Corso for something he actually DIDN’T say?! Fine. Go ahead. It’s the last thing you’ll do.

In case you missed it, Dickert got all up in his feelings last week after he misheard Corso on GameDay.

Frankly, it’s tough to actually understand anything Corso says at this point, which made Dickert’s whining even sillier.

Jake Dickert was fired up about the lack of respect shown to WSU on ESPN this morning saying Lee Corso called today’s game the “No one watches Bowl” This is 1:32 well worth your time to hear Coach fight for his team pic.twitter.com/l9zZfhiUK2 — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) September 24, 2023

You are correct. I couldn't get the video but here's the audio. pic.twitter.com/3n1RXfLcU1 — Jordan Liles (@jordanliles) September 24, 2023

See what I mean? To me, it sounds like Corso says the “No One Wants Us Bowl,’ which is sort of true. Not Lee Corso’s fault the Pac-12 and college football are an absolute mess right now.

It’s ESPN’s fault (kind of), but not Lee’s.

Anyway, the College GameDay fellas weren’t done taking aim at disgruntled college coaches. Desmond Howard followed up by going IN on Ryan Day over his weird obsession with 240-year-old Lou Holtz:

"I thought that it was thin-skinned, they were hypersensitive, and it wasn't their best moments at all."



Desmond Howard criticizes Dickert, Leaf, as well as Ohio State's Ryan Day for going after Lee Corso and Lou Holtz. pic.twitter.com/RDDq9FNw1Q — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 30, 2023

Ding, ding, ding!

Can’t wait for GameDay to head to Washington State and/or Ohio State later this year. Should be must-see TV.

Shut up!