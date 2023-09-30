Pat McAfee Tells Washington State Coach To Shut Up After Lee Corso Comments

Videos by OutKick
Pat McAfee has a message for Washington State head coach Jake Dickert after he whined about Lee Corso last week: keep our name outcha mouth!
Actually, that’s paraphrasing and being nice about it.
McAfee went scorched-earth on Dickert on today’s College GameDay when the show returned from break and showed the WSU flag, ol’ Crimson.
Enjoy:
Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard go in On Jake Dickert, Ryan Day
Goodness gracious, stop the fight!
Oh, you wanna come after 190-year-old Lee Corso for something he actually DIDN’T say?! Fine. Go ahead. It’s the last thing you’ll do.
In case you missed it, Dickert got all up in his feelings last week after he misheard Corso on GameDay.
Frankly, it’s tough to actually understand anything Corso says at this point, which made Dickert’s whining even sillier.
See what I mean? To me, it sounds like Corso says the “No One Wants Us Bowl,’ which is sort of true. Not Lee Corso’s fault the Pac-12 and college football are an absolute mess right now.
It’s ESPN’s fault (kind of), but not Lee’s.
Anyway, the College GameDay fellas weren’t done taking aim at disgruntled college coaches. Desmond Howard followed up by going IN on Ryan Day over his weird obsession with 240-year-old Lou Holtz:
Ding, ding, ding!
Can’t wait for GameDay to head to Washington State and/or Ohio State later this year. Should be must-see TV.
Shut up!
Apparently hey are more thin skinned than the coach and Washington State. ESPN destroyed what conferences. It destroyed the big 12 when giving Texas their own network. Then started giving SEC and ACC more money when they added someone. Also the PAC 12 deserves some credit for destroying itself but ESPN deserves 49%