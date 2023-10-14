Pat McAfee Pays 30K For Monster College GameDay Kick, Takes Shot At Haters

Videos by OutKick

The great Pat McAfee kicking challenge of 2023 is finally over. After seven weeks, we finally have a winner.

Thanks to a well-timed mulligan, some kid out in Washington is $30k richer today after splitting the uprights on a rainy College GameDay morning.

Along the way we got an absolute FIRED UP Kirk Herbstreit AND a little F-U to the people from McAfee, who took a shot at all the haters freaking out over him paying Aaron Rodgers money to be on his show.

Roll tape!

Honestly, I’m all in on Greyson here. Just doesn’t care. Shows up, talks all kinds of trash, hits a couple bombs and away we go. Swag level off the charts.

Also, I’ll go ahead and say it — Pat McAfee is the best thing to happen to College GameDay maybe ever. Seriously.

That show has been beyond stale for a decade now. Lee Corso is a billion, Desmond Howard is a robot, and Kirk Herbstreit has been going through the motions for a while now.

But McAfee came in a few years ago and gave the show a much-needed adrenaline shot. He’s a loose cannon that makes ESPN sweat 24/7, but he’s also knowledgeable as hell when it comes to football.

Most importantly, he’s also just a regular dude who likes to have fun, throw out a couple cuss words, and toss out $30k checks like it’s nothing.

He’s also clearly brought Herbie back to life. I mean, look at our man in those above videos. Like a kid in a candy store. Feel like Kirk Herbstreit was just on autopilot for a while, but he’s ALIVE again.

Ps: love the shot at the haters who are freaking out over the whole paying Aaron Rodgers to be on his show thing. Who cares? Do you know how much money Aaron Rodgers has brought the Pat McAfee show in return? I promise you it’s well worth the investment. Great ROI.

Grow up, losers.