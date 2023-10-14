Desmond Howard Continuously Says ‘Penis’ When Referencing Michael Penix Jr.

Videos by OutKick

Desmond Howard tried his hardest to bring some big (Michael) Penix Jr. energy to ESPN’s College GameDay, but wound up looking like a dick.

Howard joined the Washington Huskies mascot for a segment on standout QB Michael Penix Jr. and things quickly turned awkward – and not because of Howard’s dancing.

With Harry the Husky alongside him and cameras rolling, Howard told the crowd on hand and viewers at home that Washington’s quarterback is going to bring that “big penis energy,” over and over again. He did so while dancing and high-fiving Harry.

Take a look:

Howard’s Penix Reference Is From Latto Song

The dance moves and dong reference didn’t come out of the blue. Howard’s moves and singing were a play on words from the Latto hit song “Big Energy,” in which she belts out “I can tell you got that big dick energy” multiple times.

Former Kansas hooper turned Toronto Raptor, Gradey Dick, previously capitalized on the song’s fit with his name.

For those that are new to college football, or at least the 7th ranked Huskies, Penix Jr.’s name most definitely is not pronounced “penis.”

That didn’t stop the former Heisman winner from channeling his inner fifth grader and insinuating that Washington has a piece of anatomy taking snaps from under center.

Hey, better to be a third leg than third string, right?

Michael Penix Jr.’s name was the subject of Desmond Howard’s odd joke. (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Howard Clearly Mispronounced Penix Jr.’s Name

Desmond’s mispronunciation of the Husky wasn’t lost on his co hosts. Pat McAfee wasted little time posting video of the segment to X and jokingly admitting he’d been pronouncing the quarterback’s name wrong all along.

When McAfee suggested as much on air, host Rece Davis replied: “No, I think you got it right.” McAfee, by the way, pronounces the name as “Penix” and not “penis.”

Howard tried hard, but the joke went limp in a hurry.

