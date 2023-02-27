Pat McAfee Has Officially Been Served By Brett Favre In The Best Way Possible

Videos by OutKick

It’s officially game on for Pat McAfee and Brett Favre after one of Favre’s handlers (not really) served McAfee his papers Sunday morning.

In case you missed it, it came out a few weeks ago that Favre would be suing both McAfee AND Shannon Sharpe for defamation in the wake of Favre’s ongoing fraud case.

According to the lawsuit, Favre alleges that McAfee called Favre a “thief” who was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi.” It also claims that McAfee made similar remarks on Twitter.

McAfee and Sharpe were reacting to a civil lawsuit in which Favre and others are named in a public fraud case after a Mississippi state audit. It alleges that $77 million in public money that was supposed to go families in need, was misused and never went where it was intended.

This past Saturday, McAfee said he returned home from a trip. The next morning, it was game on!

“Came back from Hawaii to Indiana on Saturday, slept, woke up on Sunday, lady at the door (knocks), I open the door (and she says), ‘I am so sorry. I’m a fan of the show, I just work at a company that was hired. These are for you.'”

I have officially been served by Brett Favre#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2O8fhU8dpe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2023

Brett Favre suing Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee

Amazing. No idea if that’s actually what happened, but I’m Team McAfee here, so I choose to believe it.

What a battle we have brewing between a couple heavyweights in the sports world. In one corner you have Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee – probably two of the biggest names in sports media right now – and in the other you have NFL Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre and his Wranglers.

State auditor Shad White is also being sued by Favre, and says that according to the audit, Favre was paid $1.1 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) fund for speeches that White says he never did. Favre eventually paid the money back but the state is asking for interest as well.

Pat McAfee, Brett Favre and Shannon Sharpe is quite the heavyweight battle.

Another claim is that Favre’s alma mater in the University of Southern Mississippi received $5 million in TANF funds, once again according to the state audit.

Text messages allegedly involving Favre show him urging state officials for funding for a new volleyball facility at the school’s campus.

Blah, blah, blah. Enough of that. Back to McAfee.

The former West Virginia and Indianapolis Colts’ punter took the news that he was being sued by Favre a few weeks ago in stride, saying, among other things, “Let’s ride, F***er! I’ll see you in court!”

Looks like we’re now one step closer to that glorious day.

Buckle up!