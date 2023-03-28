Pat McAfee Announces College GameDay Future: ‘That Is A Definite Situation’

Videos by OutKick

College football fans will see Pat McAfee on College GameDay this upcoming season.

McAfee’s addition to the ESPN football show was a shot of life and energy in a program that had times had started to feel a little stale.

The former Colts punter turned media superstar brought an entirely new kind of energy, and some fans have even speculated he could be come the dude after Lee Corso retires.

Pat McAfee will still be on College GameDay this upcoming season. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Amid speculation about his future, McAfee made it clear he’s not going anywhere just yet. At the very least, he will be on GameDay for another season.

“I am definitely on College GameDay for one more year. Definitely. That is a definite situation. After that, conversations pending,” McAfee announced on his show Monday afternoon.

Previously, Pat McAfee revealed he doesn’t have a long term deal to do the show with ESPN. It sounds like that’s still the case.

I will DEFINITELY be on College GameDay this upcoming season #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GQ0mQH23S8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 27, 2023

Pat McAfee’s profile continues to grow.

ESPN has made some absolutely horrible decisions over the past several years. The network went from being about sports to being unbelievably woke.

To the point it’s beyond anything “South Park” could even dream up. It’s truly shocking what ESPN pumps out these days. The network just released a video honoring Lia Thomas – a biological man – for Women’s History Month.

ESPN celebrated Women’s History Month by promoting a special about transgender swimmer Lia Thomas……a biological male who destroyed real women in the pool. pic.twitter.com/gVLa0rz2NN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 26, 2023

However, adding Pat McAfee to College GameDay was definitely NOT a bad decision from ESPN. In fact, it was one of the best decisions the network has made in years.

After the atrocious GameDay week one with Jack Harlow, it was obvious something had to be done. Enter Pat McAfee.

He showed up and immediately boosted the quality of the show – which might be ESPN’s last remaining solid product. When GameDay went to Bozeman, McAfee found himself messing around with bulls. The man is simply living in his own world, and that’s why people love him.

Now, fans know he’ll be back for at least one more season. After that, it would appear all options are on the table. If ESPN is smart, they wouldn’t let McAfee ever leave the ESPN set. He’s one of the few parts of the network that actually works.