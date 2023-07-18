Passengers Pass Out, Soil Pants, Need Medical Attention After Airplane Left On Runway For Hours in 110 Degree Heat

Videos by OutKick

Another week, another example of the airline industry being the absolute worst. It almost needs to be commended just how much of a mess flying is these days; and just when you think you’ve seen it all… there’s always something else.

The latest example should make your blood boil, after passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight were left on the tarmac for 4 hours in 110 degree temperatures with no air conditioning. The result? People began passing out left and right. Some TOOK A DUMP IN THEIR PANTS which I’m sure wasn’t a great feeling, while elsewhere flight attendants were running around with oxygen tanks trying to help passengers, according to Fox News field producer Krista Garvin.

A question to all of the airline industry – what in the hell are you doing?!

You’d think that would maybe tell the geniuses who are in charge under the direction of Department of Transportation head Pete Buttigieg that hey, maybe we should do something about this. We’ve got people passed out, crapping themselves, we’re running out of oxygen and oh yeah it’s a historic heat wave… probably should get them off that plane, no?

Honestly I am shocked that there wasn’t a massive brawl onboard. You want a sure way to get people acting crazy – put them in 100+ temperatures with no air conditioning. Could you imagine what that plane smelled like? I don’t think I can ever eat a hot corn beef sandwich ever again without getting nauseous.

Eventually emergency personnel and stretchers were brought on board to help bring people off – including one flight attendant who fell ill and had oxygen administered to her.

Whether it’s in the air, on the runway or even when you try to retrieve your luggage, you can be sure that the airline industry is going to fail you.

In common B.S. true to the airline industry’s standard these days, Delta issued a stretch of an apology as well as compensated people for their tickets. “Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International,” the airline arrogantly said.

Hey Delta, you best be giving me thousands of dollars in compensation if I’m going to be stuck on a crowded plane with barely any arm room, next to some dude taking a dump IN THE SEAT, and your “uncomfortable” 110 temperatures.

Otherwise you can take that $279 ticket and throw it right into the Las Vegas sun.