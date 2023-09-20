Panthers Fan On The Losing End Of A Ground & Pound Fight During Monday Night’s Loss To The Saints

Videos by OutKick

The weekend of NFL fan fights spilled over into Monday night when a Panthers fan went toe-to-toe with a Saints fan in the concourse at Bank of America Stadium.

Much like the result on the field, the Panthers fan ended up on the losing end. Unlike the snoozefest of a game itself, which resulted in a 20-17 Saints win, the fight, while brief and one-sided, had a ton of action.

A Saints and Panther fan get into a fight during Monday Night Football (Image Credit: Baby Girl/X)

The video starts with the Saints fan taking the Panthers fan down to the ground. It’s hard to see exactly how the two ended up on the ground but it appears as if the Saints fan utilized a tackle to bring his opponent to the ground.

Once on the ground, the Saints fan wasted no time at all before jumping on top and going to work. We’re talking more than half a dozen shots on the Panthers fan before he was finally pulled off.

The Panthers fan makes his way to his feet and staggers out of view of the camera. It looks as if he’s had enough and that the two are about to go their separate ways.

That, unfortunately for the Panthers fan, isn’t how things played out. The ground and pound wasn’t enough to keep these two from going another round.

It’s hard to tell from the video if any words were exchanged after both fans made it to their feet. Words exchanged or not, this one wasn’t over.

Fan Fight

Despite the best efforts of a few of the other fans nearby, the Saints fan gets in range of the Panthers fan and lets his right-hand fly. The punch catches the Panthers fan on the chin and drops him.

The punch also glances off of a woman trying to step between the two. She is sent backwards as the clip ends and at this moment the fight appears to have concluded.

It’s never a good idea to throw hands at a game. But whenever there’s frustration, and the possibility of a little alcohol, there’s going to be fans who decide to settle things with their fists.

This fight sums up Monday night’s game perfectly for Panthers fans. It was ugly, it was another loss, and there wasn’t anything positive to take away from it.