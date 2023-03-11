Paige VanZant Shares A Behind The Scenes Look At Her OnlyFans Content

Videos by OutKick

This is by no means the first time Paige VanZant has given her followers a peek behind the content curtain. It won’t be the last time either.

This particular behind the scenes look shows you all that goes into her exclusive content. We’re talking on location shoots that require hair and makeup, wardrobe changes, and multiple cameras.

Former UFC fighter creating OnlyFans content (Image Credit: Paige VanZant/Instagram)

At this point VanZant’s OnlyFans content is its own full blown production. The exclusive content business is booming for the former UFC fighter and ratcheting up the production value gives paying customers a sense that they’re contributing to something bigger.

VanZant’s well oiled – sometimes literally – machine is firing out content at an unreal rate. She captioned the latest behind the scenes effort, “This crew is AMAZING!!!”

“Can’t wait to share all of the amazing content 🙂 Of course most of it will be on my fan page. 🔗in by-oh.”

Is Paige VanZant Ever Getting Back In The Ring?

Last month there was word that, in addition to her content creation, VanZant wanted to punch faces again. BKFC president David Feldman also discussed her future with the fighting organization.

Feldman made it clear that her future with the BKFC would hinge on whether or not she was on an April fight card. He said at the time, “I’m going to be talking to her this week and there’s a possibility that she returns on a big card we’ve got in April.”

“If she doesn’t, then it’s probable that she won’t be coming back to BKFC. She’s making a lot of money doing her other businesses and maybe she doesn’t want to do this anymore, I will find out this week.”

That was several weeks ago. There hasn’t been an announcement one way or another as to if she’ll be throwing hands in the BKFC next month or not.

One would think VanZant would be training for a return to the ring if she was in fact going to be fighting in April. That doesn’t appear to be the case.

The two fight cards the BKFC has planned for April still need to be filled out. So there’s still a chance. The behind the scenes content instead of the in the ring training could all be a decoy.

Whether she fights again or not, VanZant will be doing just fine financially. Unlike the fight game, she’s mastered the content game.