Paige VanZant Shares A Behind The Scenes Look At A Recent OnlyFans Shoot

Paige VanZant has been keeping herself busy despite not stepping into the ring in 2022. The Bare Knuckle Championship fighter is 0-2 in the fighting organization and had a bout scheduled in August pulled from the fight card at the last minute.

She hasn’t let any of her setbacks keep her down. Paige has gotten back up every time and she continues to train and push her exclusive content forward. In September, she made the jump to the big leagues with OnlyFans.

Behind the scenes look at OnlyFans content (Image Credit: Paige VanZant)

In the next few months Paige has big plans for both fighting and her adult content. She’ll be making an appearance at the New York gentlemen’s club Sapphire 39 Midtown on December 16.

The club is selling tickets for her appearance for something they call Idol Friday. Sapphire 39 describes the weekly events this way:

“Weekly Super Star Appearances, Only Fans Sensations and Social Media Stars will be hosting at Sapphire 39! Sexy Sapphire Contests and the opportunity to hang with the biggest names in the Adult Industry. Get ready because this Friday Night Party is no ordinary event! You can book your favorite Idols for a special personal dinner package!”

They’re definitely getting a superstar in Paige VanZant. Her skills as a fighter might not be on the level of the best of the best right now, but there isn’t a combat fighter who can compete with her skills as an OnlyFans model.

Paige VanZant Has Only One Speed

As far as her fighting career is concerned, Paige will be back in the BKFC ring in February. BKFC president David Feldman recently revealed that she is expected to be on the Feb. 27 fight card in New Mexico.

She’s as busy as she’s ever been and still finding time to shoot subscription-based content. Here’s a behind the scenes look at that content that she recently shared with her more than 3 million followers.

Like I said, she hasn’t let any setbacks keep her down. Not bad modeling for a model who claims not to be a model. The shoot is just in time for Christmas too.

Nothing says Christmas like red lingerie matched with a Santa Claus hat. There’s no real need to wish Paige luck. Win, lose, or draw she seems to have the ability to make her own luck.

Expect more big things inside and outside of the ring for Paige. She’s not showing any signs of slowing down, especially not in the content game. There could very well be a gentlemen’s club tour in her the near future.