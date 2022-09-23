Paige VanZant Makes A ‘Big Announcement’ Regarding Her Adult Subscription-Based Content

Paige VanZant‘s fight career continues to hold on by a thread. Back in August her third Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fight was moved tentatively to BKFC 31 on October 15 at the last second.

Since then there has been no official announcement about the “OnlyFans Championship” – as it was dubbed – being rescheduled. At this point it doesn’t look like she’ll be back in the BKFC ring next month.

The BKFC 31 fight card makes no mention of a Paige VanZant fight.

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 06: Britain Hart (L) is announced as the winner over Paige Van Zant during the BKFC KnuckleMania event at RP Funding Center on February 6, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

But it’s not all bad news for Paige. She’s been focusing her time on her other headline creating endeavors. The world of content.

Paige took to Instagram on Thursday night and teased that she had a big announcement coming on Friday afternoon. The big news was that she’s decided to diversify her adult content portfolio.

That’s right, the former UFC fighter has joined a subscription-based platform that you’re probably heard of – OnlyFans. Prior to that she had hosted her adult content on something called Fantime.

Paige promises more exclusive content on OnlyFans, some training videos and so much more. She’s also making the new site free for the weekend.

You’ve Got To Diversify

Everyone knows you can’t keep all of your eggs in one basket. When it comes to investing, you have to spread around your money. When it comes to adult content, you have to spread that around as well.

From what I can gather it looks like joining OnlyFans won’t come at the expense of her other adult content. Good news for those of you who like blowing your money on multiple subscriptions.

It’s a smart move by Paige. She’s going to bring in a ton of money by jumping on the mother of all adult content.