Paige VanZant Not Happy ‘OnlyFans Championship’ Fight Pulled From Card

Paige VanZant’s third Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bout has been pulled from Saturday’s card. The former UFC fighter was scheduled to face Charisa Sigala in London in what some fans were calling the “OnlyFans Championship.”

Both fighters are cashing in on the subscription based website fad. There are conflicting reports as to why the fight was removed.

One thing is for sure, Paige is not happy. She made it clear the fight was not removed from the card by her or her team.

THIS IS OUT OF MY CONTROL!!! I WENT AN ENTITE CAMP AND WEIGHT CUT TO BE PULLED A WEEK OUT!!!! pic.twitter.com/CFkDHp5K0y — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) August 16, 2022

Paige VanZant/Instagram Story

So what was the reason for pulling the fight? Everything from low ticket sales to “logistical concerns” has been mentioned.

Paige’s fighting career hanging by a thread

According to reporter John Morgan, it was the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship which decided to pull the fight. He stated logistical concerns in London, whatever that means, as the reason the fight was removed from the card.

The VanZant-Sigala fight has reportedly been rescheduled for October 15 in Denver. Although as Morgan points out, the fight could be moved again.

Spoke to a person with knowledge of the decision that confirmed this was a difficult decision made by the organization, not PVZ, due to some logistical concerns in London.



Told despite an October date being announced for the reschedule, November possible, as well. https://t.co/uJiZEWugdr — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) August 16, 2022

It’s just the latest setback for VanZant in the fight game. After leaving the UFC and starting her bare knuckle career 0-2, she needs a win over Sigala to keep her fighting career alive.

This fight, it it ever happens, could be her last.

If it is she’ll be just fine. Paige has already branched out into the wrestling world by joining AEW and the content game will be there as long as she wants to keep doing it.