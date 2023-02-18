Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac doesn’t want to hear any outrage from people about Tiger Woods’ handing Justin Thomas a tampon.

Woods spun up a ton of attention after he handed Thomas a tampon Thursday after outdriving him during the Genesis Open in Los Angeles.

It was a harmless joke between friends. No reason to be upset. Yet, the mob was FURIOUS and Woods ultimately decided to issue a cowardly apology.

As Woods said during his apology, it was just “friends having fun.” He should have found his backbone and said nothing.

Well, there’s one person who didn’t expect an apology and instead, had some harsh words for people outraged:

Instagram influencer and golf fanatic Paige Spiranac.

Paige Spiranac sees a clear double standard.

When it happened Thursday, Spiranac suggested people should riot if Woods was canceled for his prank between friends.

If anyone tries to cancel Tiger over this we riot. It’s funny https://t.co/rRXdu9iQiz — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 17, 2023

She doubled down Friday and took a shot at the hypocrites who pick and choose when to be feminists.

“It’s interesting to see women outraged by Tiger slipping JT a tampon after out driving him but those same women will quickly tear me down for how I’ve decided to build my business. You can’t pick and choose when to be a feminist,” Spiranac tweeted to her followers.

The tweet has since gone viral.

Feminist organization seethes about Woods.

In case you’re wondering just how insane the situation has gotten and why Spiranac’s point rings true, we have actual proof of a feminist organization flipping out.

Women’s Global Empowerment Fund CEO Kara Sugar told TMZ the prank/stunt was tone-deaf and straight-up disrespectful to women. She opined if Woods thinks periods are embarrassing or shameful or a sign of weakness?” Totally rational and normal, right?

Sugar also worries the prank might take away attention from serious issues involving mental health and periods (what?).

Yes, we’re now at a point where a golf prank results in an international organization acting like women were just attacked on an industrial scale.

In case you’re wondering just how comical of an overreaction this is, the organization’s mission statement is as follows:

The mission of Women’s Global Empowerment Fund is to support women through economic, social and political programs; creating opportunities while addressing inequality, strengthening families and communities.

They’re not busy attempting to free female child slaves in Africa or helping oppressed women in Afghanistan. The outlet is freaking out to TMZ about a joke between friends.

Spiranac raises a great point.

More than anything, it’s worth noting the message Spiranac is sharing is accurate. If you’re going to go after Spiranac because she enjoys being popular on Instagram, you can’t then pick and choose all of a sudden when you want to take a stand for women. That’s called a double standard.

However, there’s an even larger point that should be made. Woods didn’t do anything wrong, which Spiranac originally pointed out Thursday.

Paige Spiranac defends Tiger Woods. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)

You don’t need to be outraged about everything. You just don’t. In fact, very few things are worth getting worked up about.

Tiger Woods handing Justin Thomas a tampon as a prank shouldn’t crack your top 10,000 things to be worried about. That’s even truer for the Women’s Global Empowerment Fund.

The organization is freaking out over a prank between friends no rational adult took seriously. Are there actual women being sold into slavery in the streets of Libya? What is the organization doing to combat that?

Paige Spiranac vigorously defends Tiger Woods’ tampon stunt. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Life is short, and most of the time, it’s great. So, everyone can chill out and stop with the outrage. It’s not necessary.