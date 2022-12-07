Paige Spiranac Talks About Her Struggles With Fame And Self-Confidence

Being a top-level social media influencer is far from a cakewalk. Just ask Paige Spiranac, who sits atop the Internet’s heap of high-level influencers.

Lest you think being an influencer is as easy as holding up something you got for free, making sure the camera catches your good side, then photoshopping out your double-chin, think again.

Spiranac was doing a Q&A session on Instagram and someone asked her how she keeps herself grounded mentally.

“This question is funny because it’s actually such the opposite where I have people in my life trying to build me up and make me more confident because I have self-confidence issues and imposter syndrome,” Spiranac responded.

“And so all of this that I do is actually quite hard for me because I have no confidence and I’m always doubting myself or talking down on myself, so everyone’s like, ‘stop doing that.’

If you’re the naive type who thinks that fame is the one fix for whatever ails you, go back and read that last quote about dealing with low self-confidnece courtesy of the woman who topped Maxim Magazine’s Hot 100 list this year.

The struggle — as they say — is real.

Spiranac Talked About Facing Criticism Before

Spiranac knows this firsthand. Earlier this year, she was on the receiving end of some ruthless body-shaming after throwing out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game.

“In Milwaukee people were like, ‘she’s gained weight, this is what she looks like with no filters.’ It was insane,” she said afterward.

A great ceremonial first drive at @xgolfamfamfield yesterday, a perfect ceremonial first pitch today! What can’t @PaigeSpiranac do?



She’ll be signing autographs for Brewers fans at X-Golf on the Club Level soon. Stop by to say, “Hi!” pic.twitter.com/ltVGEeEBIi — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 17, 2022

That’s a shame because throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game — even a Brewers game — is one of our nation’s highest honors, eclipsed only by doing the coin toss at an NFL game or saying “Drivers, start your engines!”

It’s a Victory Lap reserved only for those who made it in life (or sold the most popcorn in their Cub Scout troop).

Even so, Spiranac was faced with the harsh reality of being famous during what should have been her finest hour.

Despite her struggles with self-confidence and imposter syndrome (join the club, sister!) Saranac says things are going pretty alright.

“Professionally, personally everything seems to finally be in order. I have done so much work in therapy to be happy and feel fulfilled in life,” she said. “And professionally I’ve been working my butt off and this is the best year I’ve had yet, which is exciting.”

That’s great, but don’t think for one second that Spiranac will rest on her laurels in 2023.

“But I think 2023 is going to be even better in all aspects of my life and I just feel really lucky and I want to thank you guys for always supporting and following along. I’m going on vacation soon.”

I’m not sure why she threw in the vacation part at the end, but that’s very cool for her nonetheless.

Godspeed in ’23, Ms. Spiranac.

