Paige Spiranac Does Penalty Kicks In Her Sports Bra

The World Cup found its star in Croatian soccer fan Ivana Knoll. The model has been riding her defiance of the alleged clothing restrictions in Qatar to more than a million followers on Instagram.

That’s impressive considering the first time we checked in with her, she had almost half that many.

The World Cup hasn’t just been for up-and-coming talent though. The legends of the influencing game have been busy churning out soccer-related content as well. That includes the biggest name in sports influencing, Paige Spiranac.

Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Paige has been out, sometimes in her sports bra, taking shots at USA’s boring uniforms and showing support for the men’s national team as only she can.

She put her sports bra back on, or more likely shot the content all in one day and held onto some of it for just the right moment, and tried her hand at some penalty kicks.

.@PaigeSpiranac got to take a few penalty kicks of her own



Let us know how she did! pic.twitter.com/xGp5PzVv1t — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 30, 2022

Paige didn’t stop at penalty kicks. She recreated an historic World Cup moment as well. You can probably guess which one.

Here’s a hint, it’s the one where Brandi Chastain ripped off her shirt and celebrated her World Cup winning goal in her sports bra.

Spoiler alert. Paige’s version is much better than the original. I’m not talking about the technique used in scoring of the goal. My opinion is purely based on the celebration itself.

.@PaigeSpiranac here to give us her best Brandi Chastain celebration



How’d she do? pic.twitter.com/TWRbdtZ9VM — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 30, 2022

Paige Spiranac Continues To Lead The Way

Obviously nobody playing the sport of soccer is going to have to worry about Paige stealing a roster spot from them. Likewise, she doesn’t have much to worry about when it comes to influencing.

Don’t believe me? Who is selling out of calendars in the year 2022? That game surely died years ago, right? Wrong.

Paige is selling out of calendars then doing the back by popular demand, just in time for the holidays, thing. Paigeviews puts asses in the seats and calendars under trees.

By popular demand my 2023 calendar is back in stock! Just in time for the holidays❤️ Buy here-https://t.co/JpNnFDFu72 pic.twitter.com/9gwcqnPUOS — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 2, 2022

What’s your favorite sporting event?pic.twitter.com/xxwBCF62It — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 28, 2022

World Cup! Who are you rooting for?⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2Q7YutSQcN — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 19, 2022