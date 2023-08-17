Paige Spiranac Shotguns Beers With The Boys, But The Results Are Mixed

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac spent hump day shotgunning a couple beers with the boys like she was back in college, and, frankly, it looks like Pageviews never really left.

Golf’s No. 1 influencer lit up social media like a Christmas tree Wednesday during a special little promo with her favorite brew — Garage Beer.

Spiranac promised to give one lucky fella free beer for life a few weeks back, and it was time for the guys to put up or shut up. Right on cue, the contestants lined up on the green, assumed the position, tried to find that perfect device to form the perfect chugging hole, and unleashed the kraken.

In the end, Chicago’s Johnny Fireball took home the grand prize, but that’s not why you’re here and I know it.

Go ahead — judge away! Is this a respectable Paige Spiranac shotgun or not?

Great day with @drinkgaragebeer! Rate my shotgun technique pic.twitter.com/Qk35MRmafh — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 17, 2023

Rate this Paige Spiranac beer chug

Man, it’s a tough call. You don’t get to see the middle part — just the beginning and the end. Feel like maybe that was intentional because Paige didn’t get off to a smooth start.

Not awful, but certainly not the best one she could’ve asked for. Right before the camera pans away you can see her ever so slightly start to struggle — just the smallest of hesitations — and then you don’t see her again until she presumably finishes it.

What happened during those four seconds? We may never know. I also can’t tell if she finished the whole thing because we don’t get the pour-and-crush at the end. Have to show off your work to the class if you want to get graded. That’s Shotgun 101.

Anyway, I think I’ll give Paige Spiranac a solid B on the chug scale. It’s mostly based off her looks though, because I feel like that wasn’t her best effort. Whatever. C’s get degrees, I always say.

Hope Johnny Fireball enjoys his beer.