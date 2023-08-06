Paige Spiranac Is Giving Away Beer For Life, Donna D’Errico Celebrated National Underwear Day & Fight Night Broke Out In Cleveland

Videos by OutKick

What a night of fights

Saturday night had a full slate of fights. There was everything from the WWE’s SummerSlam in Detroit to Jake Paul fighting Nate Diaz in Dallas on the schedule.

A UFC Fight Night in Nashville rounded things out. But none of it compared to the action that took place in Cleveland between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson.

The two of them threw hands in the bottom of the sixth inning after a play at second base. I’m not going to defend the reason the fight started, but I love the result.

According to Ramirez, he didn’t like how hard Anderson applied the tag on the play. A little soft if you ask me, but not really a reason to throw hands. Unless you’re a pretend tough guy like Anderson is.

Anderson wanted to exchange some punches with Ramirez and ended up on the losing end of the exchange. Which you hate to see.

It's fight night in Cleveland 😳 pic.twitter.com/3NEIpBEbSf — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2023

A closer look shows Anderson square up southpaw, despite probably being right-handed. This is a classic I don’t know how to fight move.

Anderson followed up his incorrect stance by throwing a couple of punches that Ramirez ducks out of the way of fairly easily. Then boom, Ramirez drops him like a ton of bricks with a right hook right on the button.

Anderson’s power button was clearly off as he fell to the ground. It was the most impressive knockdown of the entire night. Although to be fair to the SummerSlam event, I didn’t see any of that.

Jose Ramirez caught Tim Anderson right on the buttonpic.twitter.com/Otc9hKUSNF — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) August 6, 2023

Terry Francona seemed to enjoy the extracurricular action. His “It’s not funny, but” is laugh out loud funny.

Reporter: "What'd you think of José's left hook?"



Terry Francona correcting him: "Right hook."



Reporter: "Right hook, right." pic.twitter.com/ElOJJ5BiYD — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) August 6, 2023

Jake Paul defeated Nate Diaz by unanimous decision

I did however catch some of the UFC Fight Night and all of the Jake Paul fights an older and smaller MMA fighter again.

It is true that Paul did score a knockdown in that fight. But it’s also true that Diaz, who ate a ton of big shots in the fight, popped right back up.

Nate Diaz gets knocked down by Jake Paul in the 5th round pic.twitter.com/4Wa3VjE2gH — PauseNPlay (@PauseNPlayCS2) August 6, 2023

Not to mention the fact that Diaz lasted the full 10 rounds against Paul. Anderson’s night was over after one punch landed right on his chin.

Technically, Anderson was able to make it back to his feet relatively quickly, but he wasn’t close to being fully recovered. It turns out he doesn’t have near the chin of a 38-year-old Nate Diaz.

NAHHH HES STUMPLIN HE REALLY GOT ROCKEDLMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/32HyIb6FH1 — CyCole🗽💤 (@Danny21MPH) August 6, 2023

Shockingly, Anderson is one of those all-talk kind of guys who thinks he’s way more of a badass than he really is. You really hate to see when they test the wrong guy and end up on the losing end.

A couple Old Takes Exposed of Tim Anderson’s past tweets put a cherry on top of the entertaining night of fights.

Thief gets beaten with a stick at a California 7-Eleven

Jim M. sent over — Sikh store owner goes viral for beating armed robber with stick in California. Adding that “He’s like Happy Gilmore.”

I actually wrote about this last week. But for those who missed it the video is incredible and definitely worth sharing again.

In the video, recorded by a customer, the thief can be seen loading up a trash can on wheels with a bunch of tobacco products. Two of the 7-Eleven employees, one of them apparently the owner of the store, confront him as he fills up the can.

The thief threatens them multiple times before attempting to wheel his trash can full of tobacco products out from behind the counter. There, he’s stopped by one of the employees while the other one grabs a stick.

That’s when the thief learns that he picked the wrong 7-Eleven to mess with.

Sikh grocery store owner was told that "there ain't nothing you can do" repeatedly and that "ayy, just let him go" as they were being robbed. The Sikhs disagreed. pic.twitter.com/ZIb5CVLMNl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 2, 2023

Numbers from Giancarlo Stanton :

Giancarlo Stanton is getting paid $32 million this season to do this.

Watching Giancarlo Stanton run is something pic.twitter.com/umUpC2AxHZ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 5, 2023

Now before anyone says, “He’s not getting paid that much to run the bases. He’s getting paid that much to hit,” let’s take a look at all that hitting he’s doing.

The man is hitting .212 with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs. Granted, his average is up from the .211 he hit last year.

Although this is a much smaller sample size, because on top of not producing and not running the bases, he misses a ton of games.

Stanton has played in just 61 of the Yankees 111 games this season. He hasn’t played a full season since 2018.

