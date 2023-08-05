Giancarlo Stanton Gets Thrown Out At Home After Hilariously Poor Baserunning Effort

Videos by OutKick

The New York Yankees won Saturday’s game against Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros, no thanks to the effort from Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton has had to deal with numerous hamstring injuries throughout his career; especially this season. And while it makes sense to be protective of your health, the effort and speed he put into trying to score during Saturday’s game was…disappointing.

With the Astros and Yankees tied at one in the bottom of the third inning, two outs and Stanton on second base, D.J. LeMahieu laced a single to right field. Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas gave Stanton a depressingly necessary wave home.

It did not go well.

Stanton looked like he was moving in slow motion, jogging at half speed. Unsurprisingly, he was thrown out by several feet, not even requiring a tag from catcher Martin Maldonado.

Watching Giancarlo Stanton run is something pic.twitter.com/umUpC2AxHZ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 5, 2023

Yeah, that’s not what you want to see.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Stanton’s Effort Leaves Something To Be Desired

Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the play after the game, saying Stanton is healthy, even with the exceptionally slow “running.”

Aaron Boone says Giancarlo Stanton is healthy despite his slow running pic.twitter.com/dV95PJdySa — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 5, 2023

Naturally, Yankees fans noticed, with one Twitter user responding to a highlight with “He’s actually jogging LMFAOO.”

Others compared it to the embarrassing Somali runner situation.

READ: SOMALI MINISTER OF SPORTS ISSUES APOLOGIES AFTER RUNNER’S EMBARRASSING PERFORMANCE GOES VIRAL

While the play was undeniably hilarious, it does raise some sincere questions.

If Stanton’s unable to run harder and preserve his health, why is he even playing? If he’s “healthy,” as Boone claims, why isn’t he giving more effort on a potentially game-changing play?

The final score of Saturday’s game was just 3-1, and with Verlander pitching, runs were clearly at a premium. Stanton’s effort wound up not costing his team, but with the Yankees in last place, clinging to dim wild card hopes, it certainly could have.

Sure enough, they pinch ran for him later in the game after hitting a single.

Regardless, if this is how he’s going to run the rest of the season, every Stanton baserunning opportunity will be must-see TV. At least if you like comedy and aren’t a Yankees fan.