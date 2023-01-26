Paige Spiranac Reveals The Vulgar And Bizarre DM She Received….With An Interesting Spelling Error

It’s not an easy life being the world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer. The hours are long, keeping the content fresh is a chore, and the DMs are a mess. That’s not all, dealing with the creeps and trolls can really put a damper on the fun.

That’s why most don’t have what it takes to rise to the level that Paige Spiranac has. She handles the stresses of the job better than most, even though it tests her limits at times. She’s able to do that by calling out the creeps and firing back at the trolls.

Paige Spiranac participates in the Berenberg Invitational (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Berenberg Invitational)

On Wednesday afternoon Paige shared a couple of rather bizarre DMs she received from one of the creeps. While she didn’t put the guy’s handle out there she did share the text of his messages.

Paige tweeted, “This guy sent me a DM saying ‘you make my cock busy through my pants’ then another that said ‘how embarrassing I meant *bust!’ How was the spelling error the most embarrassing part lol.”

This guy sent me a DM saying “you make my cock busy through my pants” then another that said “how embarrassing I meant *bust!” How was the spelling error the most embarrassing part lol — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 25, 2023

Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid

In all likelihood this guy thought he nailed his DMs. Like Paige was just sitting around working on her next brilliant influencer idea waiting for this guy to inform her of what happens in his pants.

What an idiot. Unfortunately there are others who have a hard time with boundaries. Who do these guys think they are? Oscar De La Hoya?

To be fair to Oscar, we don’t know how or if he slid into Holly Sonders’ DMs before he landed the original world’s No.1 golf influencer. He did reveal some interesting information about himself before he was in a relationship with her.

“I remember whacking off when you would come on the air and then go tee off and shoot a 90 because my legs were weak,” he commented on her most recent Instagram pic.

Even if a comment like that worked – and we don’t know that it did – for Oscar, this guy’s not Oscar and it’s not going to work for him. Let Paige influence in peace!