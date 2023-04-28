Paige Spiranac & Olivia Dunne Form Influencer Superpowers Alliance

Videos by OutKick

Two influencers, one alliance.

That’s the message the influencing world received loud and clear Thursday when it was revealed that the world’s No. 1 golf influencer, Paige Spiranac, has been mentoring the world’s No. 1 ranked gymnastics influencer Olivia Dunne.

While the Big Js are off worrying about where Will Levis will fall in the NFL Draft, the Content Creators® of the Internet know where the bread is buttered and it’s lathered up by Paigeviews Spiranac and Livvy Dunne forming an influencers gang. It’s the content crossover event of the year. Screw the Cavinder Twins dabbling with becoming golf influencers or whatever Grace Charis is doing on OnlyFans.

Olivia Dunne says she and Paige Spiranac have talked and it seems clear these two have formed a strategic alliance to battle forces trying to steal their power. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

All of my attention is on what Paigeviews, 30, and Dunne, 20, have up their halter tops.

Buried inside Thursday’s announcement that Dunne will be in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue was the nugget that these two have been talking and doing what superpowers do — they’re picking each other’s brains.

They have an alliance.

“People always comment stuff that they would never say to your face, so part of it is just having developed tough skin. Social media is hard,” Dunne told SI of her life as an influencer.

“That’s something that Paige Spiranac helped me with, just keeping certain parts of your life private. Making sure not to post things that, you know, maybe you don’t want people’s feedback on.”

“There’s always people who want to downplay your success and say it’s just because of how you look or it’s just luck,” Dunne continued. “I don’t give that negativity too much attention because it doesn’t deserve it. If I want girls to hear my message, I need to focus on what I want to say and not waste my time getting defensive about people who don’t take the time to understand what I do.”

Now, you might ask why it’s important for these two to form a superpowers alliance when Dunne already has more Instagram followers and substantially more TikTok followers than Spiranac.

This is like LeBron sitting down to gain wisdom from Warren Buffett. This is like some suburban mom going to a retreat where Aaron Rodgers’ alleged ex-girlfriend Blu of Earth is running some mind, body and soul conference. This is like sitting down with the ragged Indian chief who has seen a few things and has gone through some battles.

This is like MLB superstars circling around Ted Williams at the MLB All-Star game to pay their respects to a legend who paved the way.

That’s what’s going on here between Paigeviews and Dunne.

And this is great for both sides.

Keep in mind that Dunne will eventually have to turn pro at something other than gymnastics. That gig will be up here soon and she needs a vision to what her career will look like AFTER college.

Plus, remember, Paigeviews finds herself in a guerrilla war against up-and-comer Grace Charis who has made a HUGE push to steal the world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer title. Meanwhile, Dunne has her own war going on against her clone, Breckie Hill, who has been stealing Dunne followers by the thousands.

Guys, it’s a nasty world out there for influencers and alliances are going to be necessary to beat back opponents. The natural question for Dunne and Spiranace is: “Have you scheduled a content summit, and if so, what would that look like?”

Do we ultimately get a Grace Charis-Breckie Hill vs. Dunn-Spiranac tag-team match like the British Bulldogs vs. the Hart Foundation?

Buckle up.