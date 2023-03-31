Olivia Dunne Clone Breckie Hill Takes Another Shot At LSU Gymnast Via New Purple Lamborghini Instagram Video

Videos by OutKick

Just a month after calling Olivia Dunne a “bitch,” Breckie Hill is once again taking a shot at the LSU viral superstar via a purple Lamborghini Instagram video where she mocks the NIL millionaire.

In the video, Hill rolls through a parking lot while driving the $260,000 Lamborghini Urus and stops to talk to a cameraman who tees up some questions so the two of them can pump out a viral video.

“Hey, your car is awesome, what do you do for a living?’ the cameraman asks Hill.

“Uh, I’m a gymnast. I mean, I go to college,” the Dunne clone says.

Olivia Dunne clone, Breckie Hill, has spent most of 2023 taking shots at the LSU gymnast via social media. / Instagram

Now, just so we’re clear, Breckie Hill, who’s in the purple Lambo, IS NOT a gymnast. She’s an OnlyFans model who has been called the “Livvy (Dunne) with Cannons” and has played the role perfectly over the last couple of months.

Now with 729k Instagram followers (2M on TikTok) and riding the Olivia Dunne craze, Hill is leaning into the clone role and it has caused a war of words between her followers and Dunne fans who have started calling her a “puppet.”

“Pa-the-tic. You talk s–t about her than (SIC) continue to use her,” one angry Dunne fan wrote Friday on a TikTok video where Hill is lipsynching to Dunne lipsyncing.

“(T)his is old at this point…funny at one point…alright at another point…now it’s like ight move on to ur own stuff,” Lukerkz22 fired back at Breckie for her troll job.

Meanwhile, Dunne has stayed out of the fray while Hill keeps lobbing shots at the world’s No. 1 gymnastics influencer. There’s gymnastics to worry about. LSU is in Denver this weekend where it will start its run to a possible national title. That run starts with a battle against Oregon State.

Will Dunne compete? It’s not looking like it. Her season has consisted of three appearances on the bars and that’s it.

But none of that matters to Hill. She has an OnlyFans business to run. The troll videos roll on.