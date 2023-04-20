Paige Spiranac-Grace Charis War Appears To Heat Up Via Golf Incluencer’s Latest Comments

Videos by OutKick

The world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer says enough is enough — no, she’s not going to “show it all” and you scumbags need to get that through your heads.

In a scathing rebuke of the “get naked” crowd, Paigeviews fired up Instagram Story Thursday afternoon to do an OnlyPaige.com Q&A for potential customers who want to know what they’re going to get for $9.99 a month. You won’t be getting nudity or Paigeviews ripping off clothes to “show it all.”

The 30-year-old, once again, says there are boundaries and she’s not turning into some OnlyFans start.

“If you look what’s on the Internet and what’s on social media sites, I don’t feel like my content is provocative…at…all,” the founder of the Instagram golf influencing world told viewers. “It’s just provocative because of the world that I’m in. I’m in the golf industry which is very conservative and stuffy, so if you do something a little out of the ordinary then it’s like the world is ending.”

“If you really look at my content compared to what other people are posting it’s actually not that provocative. I do push it a little bit farther on OP (OnlyPaige.com) — no nudity — but it’s still always very tasteful and that’s something I will always hold onto. I always want my content to be tasteful and something that I’m going to be OK with in 20, 30, 40, 50 years.”

Now, why would Paigeviews continue to focus on this part of her business when she’s made it clear for years that she won’t get naked? It’s feeling more and more like this developing war between her and rival Grace Charis, who creates OnlyFans content, is on her mind, and it should be.

As the OutKick Culture Department has documented, Google Trend lines show us that Charis is building steam and could overtake Spiranac as the world’s No. 1 golf influencer by early this summer unless Paige rights the ship.

Young gun Instagram golf influencer Grace Charis (left) has made huge strides over the last 30 days in her Google Trends battle against 30-year-old Paige Spiranac. / Instagram

When Paigeviews throws it out there that she wants to be proud of her content later in life, this seems like a direct assault on the Charis’ business plan to dominate the golf-influencing world for the next decade. While we don’t have an exact age for Charis, she’s believed to be between 21-23 years old.

Paigeviews is coming to the end of her incredible run. Now is not the time to get desperate and go the nudity route. Honestly, she needs to hold onto the golf-influencing crown long enough to build up a few thousand subscribers who lose track of their credit cards and end up being subscribers until their card expiration numbers…expire.

The problem for Paigeviews is that the audience seems to be stagnant. She can hit only so many balls before guys have seen it. She can pose at a golf course only so many times before guys have been there done that.

What Paigeviews needs is one final content run like Michael Jordan coming back to run it back with the Bulls in 1994-95. In other words, what content idea out there will stop the Charis momentum and turn into a huge pile of money for Paigeviews?

I know she’s been fairly anti-LIV, but is it time to put in a call to Shark Norman and join the dark side by becoming the official Instagram golf influencer of LIV Golf?

At this point, you might as well get paid before Charis takes the title. Think about it, Paige.