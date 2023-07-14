Paige Spiranac Nearly Stuffs One With Shot That’ll Get Your Juices Flowing

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac proved this week what most of us already knew — she can do it all.

Golf’s No. 1 influencer continued her recent hot streak by not only celebrating the Red, White & Blue in a cowboy hat, but also nearly stuffing one from about 120 yards out.

Some people look good. Some can hit darts off the flag.

And then some — like Paige Spiranac — can do both.

Sit back, relax, grab a beer and enjoy the video with @bobdoessports! Click here to watch-https://t.co/HnOqvaVall pic.twitter.com/6aDOnsf9l7 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 13, 2023

We played a match with Paige Spiranac!!!



Watch the full match here: https://t.co/CazSf3V6za pic.twitter.com/OfALFAAPeL — bobdoessports (@bobdoessports) July 13, 2023

Paige Spiranac continues to be electric

Unreal.

Now, did Paige hit it great? Nope. Doesn’t sound good at all, and I know that because that’s what most of my shots sound like.

But you have to get a little lucky in golf, and Paige nearly pulls it off here. Electric stuff.

Now, the down side here is how far the ball bounces off the flag. Devastating. If I hit that shot, I am 100% giving myself that putt. No chance I’m making it otherwise. Hell, I may three-putt it after that and somehow walk away with a par or bogey.

Paige Spiranac probably nailed it, though. Again, it’s not often you look like that first picture, and then hit darts like that second one. She can do both, which is why she’s so far ahead of every other golf influencer it’s not even a fair fight.

Giddy up, Pageviews.

Happy Monday! Are you excited for this week? pic.twitter.com/pyYL32DXmq — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 10, 2023

9 or 18 holes? Unpopular opinion but I think 12 holes is the perfect amount pic.twitter.com/0NeLhBzLwC — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 7, 2023